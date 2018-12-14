LSU awarded Friday the most degrees in its history to Asian and Hispanic students.
The university graduated 1,950 students at its 297th commencement exercises, including 1,386 bachelor’s degrees; 477 master’s and professional degrees or certificates; and 87 doctoral degrees.
LSU President F. King Alexander tweeted congratulations and called the graduation “Our largest fall commencement on record!”
The graduates came from 51 Louisiana parishes, 45 states and 42 foreign countries. Among the graduates were 19 LSU employees, one who earned a bachelor’s degree, 11 earned a master’s degree, and eight earned a doctoral degree.
The youngest graduate was 20 years old and the oldest was 83-year-old veteran Johnnie Jones, who in receiving his Ph.D. and became the eldest student to receive a graduate degree in the fall semester and the eldest African American to ever receive a degree from LSU.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students.
Twenty-two LSU student-athletes from nine different sports graduated.
“I like winning games, I like winning meets, but you all are winners at life with this achievement,” LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said at the ceremony. “You’ve got your degrees. You’ve learned a lot in the classroom, but what you learned in competition, in the locker room, on the field, on the track and on the court is going to carry you farther in life.”
Football has eight graduates, while women’s track and field have four. Soccer, baseball and softball have two graduates apiece and women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s tennis and men’s swimming & diving have one apiece.
This semester, seven graduates were awarded the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award.
These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses – based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication – and have built digital portfolios, displayed as public websites, that include their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.