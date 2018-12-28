Gov. John Bel Edwards restocked state higher education boards Friday with appointments including the chief of staff for a former governor and a Democratic challenger to the Acadiana congressman.
He named Jimmy Clarke, of Lafayette and former Gov. Kathleen Blanco’s chief of staff, to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. He is now senior director of state policy in the Lafayette office of Washington, D.C.-based HCM Strategists, a firm hired to help form policy priorities in health and education.
Also tapped was former U.S. Magistrate Judge Mimi Methvin, of Lafayette. She polled second out of seven candidates in the unsuccessful effort to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, of Port Barré.
Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine M. Russell, of Thibodaux, was also appointed to the UL System Board.
Edwards reappointed John R. Condos, president of Access Healthcare Management of Lake Charles; Virgil Robinson Jr., the retired president of Dryades Savings Bank in New Orleans; Mark E. Romero, of Brown & Brown of Louisiana, in New Iberia; and First Assistant to the Louisiana Secretary of State Joe R. Salter, of Baton Rouge; to their positions on the board.
The UL System board sets policy for nine four-year public universities with 91,000 students as institutions including the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
The Board of Regents oversees planning and budgeting for all the state’s public higher education systems.
Edwards chose Gary N. Solomon Jr., who owns the New Orleans firm that designed and built the broadcast sets for the 2012 Super Bowl and the Road to Tokyo exhibit in the National WWII Museum.
He also named Baton Rouge attorney Felix R. Weill, a former member of the LSU Foundation board, to the Board of Regents.
Reappointed to the Regents were Robert Levy, a retired Vienna attorney who was chairman last year, and Sonia A. Perez, who is president of AT&T Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
For the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, Edwards tapped former interim chancellor at Southern University of Shreveport; and Terrebonne Parish Councilwoman Arlanda Williams, who also is the vice chancellor of Delgado Community College.
Insuranceman Raymond Fondel Jr., of Lake Charles, and Southern University System President Emeritus Leon R. Tarver II were reappointed to the Southern board by the governor.