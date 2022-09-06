LSU has been ordered to pay the legal expenses of an animal rights group that sued and won after the school declined to share its public records.
The 19th Judicial District Court ruled that LSU owes the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals $73,501.27. PETA had sued the school after it failed to release all pertinent veterinary care records and videos recorded by LSU researcher Christine Lattin.
PETA has targeted Lattin's work since she was at Yale. The scientist studies stress hormones, or glucocorticoids, in house sparrows.
Glucocorticoids are found in all vertebrates, so studying the hormone and how it is used to combat stress can provide a better understanding of how animals and humans react to stress, Lattin told The Advocate in January 2021.
Studying the hormone in an animal can sometimes require euthanization, so Lattin said she chose to work with sparrows because they’re an invasive species not native to North America, minimizing the negative impact of their removal on the environment.
After PETA filed a lawsuit in 2020, LSU released only some of the documents requested, court records show. District Judge Wilson Fields ruled last January that the school must provide all of the records.
PETA's victory in the lawsuit put LSU on the hook for its legal expenses. The court affirmed the award Aug. 24 and PETA announced it Tuesday.