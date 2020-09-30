Longtime Baker School Superintendent Herman Brister Sr. has resigned, leaving in doubt who will take over to lead the suburban Baton Rouge school district.

Brister, a prominent educator who spent most of his career with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system before taking the job in Baker in May 2015, said in an interview Wednesday that he turned his resignation on Friday after nine months of thinking about what to do.

“You have to know when it’s time to move on and that’s where everything is pointed,” Brister said.

He said Wednesday is his last day; he plans to take accumulated sick leave for the last three months of the year until his contract ends Dec. 31.

“When I walk out here tonight, that would be it,” Brister said.

Baker School Board names Herman Brister Sr. as its next superintendent BAKER — The Baker School Board voted unanimously Tuesday in naming Herman Brister Sr. its next superintendent of schools.

The Baker City School Board plans to hold an emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the School Board Office at 14750 Plank Road in Baker. The five-member board is set to accept Brister’s resignation and decide who should replace him through Dec. 31 and then whether to appoint an interim superintendent to run Baker schools after that.

Brister said normally Assistant Superintendent Angela Domingue would take over the school district in his absence, but he said he’s not sure who the board will choose to take over..

He said he has had some discussions with School Board President Sharlous Booker and Vice President Vanessa Parker about extending his contract, but “didn’t get anything definite.”

“It’s time for me to step on out of the way,” he said.

In response to the public records request, Brister provided The Advocate with a copy of his one-page resignation letter, dated Monday. In the letter, he said he's made three unsuccessful attempts, mostly recently in a Sept. 16 meeting, "to obtain from board leadership some indication where I stood as superintendent."

"Given that I have not heard from board leadership since that time, I can only assume the board has a transition plan in place," Brister wrote.

Brister’s 5 1/2 years at the helm makes him Baker’s longest serving superintendent since it broke away from the parish school system in 2003. Prior to coming to Baton Rouge, Brister spent more than a decade as a top administrator for the parish school system, including four years as its chief financial officer.

“Coming in on a flood and finishing in a pandemic, it’s been a whirlwind,” Brister said. “The district is financially stable, and I like to believe that the district is in better shape than when I found it.”

Meeting planned Wednesday with USDA to discuss loan to rebuild flood-damaged Baker High BAKER — An open meeting is scheduled 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Baker School Board office to discuss the status of the U.S. Department of Agricu…

The August 2016 floods were a big event during his tenure. Baker High School suffered significant damage. Its students have been working out of the Baker Middle facility ever since while they wait for their school to be restored and rebuilt.

Baker has struggled academically since it gained independence and its enrollment has slowly declined over time. It’s most recent academic letter grade is a D; only four traditional school districts in the state performed worse. Last year, it had about 1,300 students, a 10% decline from when Brister took over.

Brister said he’d consider staying on longer if the board reached out to him, but said “it’s not a door that’s wide open.”

“I’ve worked in my (area of) passion for 40 years,” he said. “And I can’t think of anything I would have rather have done on this earth than dedicating my life to children.”