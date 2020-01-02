Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday named veteran public schools advocate Belinda Davis to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Edwards also renamed Doris Voitier, longtime superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District and Thomas Roque, of Alexandria, to the 11-member panel.

The governor appoints three people to BESE, which sets policies for about 720,000 public school students statewide.

Eight others are elected by voters.

Davis has testified before legislative and other committees on public school issues for years.

She is an associate professor in public policy at LSU.

Davis last year lost her bid for the state House District 70 post to Barbara Freiberg.

The southeast Baton Rouge seat was formerly held by Republican Franklin Foil, who was elected to the state Senate.

Roque is the superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Alexandria.