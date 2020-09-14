The following schools in the Baton Rouge area have = announced closures or changes to their schedules due to Hurricane Sally.
Check school websites for more information.
See the latest storm forecast here.
East Baton Rouge Parish
- East Baton Rouge Public Schools: Will open Tuesday.
- Catholic schools: St. Alphonsus will follow Central School District practice; All others open except Cristo Rey High School, which is open for virtual classes only.
- City of Baker School System: Will open Tuesday.
Ascension Parish
- Ascension Parish Public Schools: All Ascension Parish school students will shift to online learning Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday's classes will be decided Tuesday. (MORE)
- Catholic schools: All closed, except for virtual instruction at Ascension Catholic
Iberville Parish
- Iberville Parish School System: Classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday. (MORE)
- Catholic schools: Will follow civil parish school system
Livingston Parish
- Livingston Parish Public Schools: Closed Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday's classes will be decided Tuesday. (MORE)
Pointe Coupee Parish
- Catholic Schools: All schools opened Tuesday.
St. James Parish
- St. Peter Chanel School: Closed Tuesday, but will have remote learning.
Tangipahoa Parish
- Tangipahoa Parish School System: Closed Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday's classes will be decided Tuesday. (MORE)
- Catholic schools: Will follow civil parish school system except St. Thomas Aquinas, which is closed but will have virtual classes
West Baton Rouge Parish
- Catholic Schools: All schools will be open Tuesday.