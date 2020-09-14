desk stock file photo school (copy)

The following schools in the Baton Rouge area have = announced closures or changes to their schedules due to Hurricane Sally. 

Check school websites for more information.

See the latest storm forecast here.

East Baton Rouge Parish

  • East Baton Rouge Public Schools: Will open Tuesday.
  • Catholic schools: St. Alphonsus will follow Central School District practice; All others open except Cristo Rey High School, which is open for virtual classes only.
  • City of Baker School System: Will open Tuesday.

Ascension Parish

  • Ascension Parish Public Schools: All Ascension Parish school students will shift to online learning Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday's classes will be decided Tuesday. (MORE)
  • Catholic schools: All closed, except for virtual instruction at Ascension Catholic

Iberville Parish

  • Iberville Parish School System: Classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday. (MORE)
  • Catholic schools: Will follow civil parish school system

Livingston Parish

  • Livingston Parish Public Schools: Closed Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday's classes will be decided Tuesday. (MORE)

Pointe Coupee Parish

  • Catholic Schools: All schools opened Tuesday.

St. James Parish

  • St. Peter Chanel School: Closed Tuesday, but will have remote learning.

Tangipahoa Parish

  • Tangipahoa Parish School System: Closed Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday's classes will be decided Tuesday. (MORE)
  • Catholic schools: Will follow civil parish school system except St. Thomas Aquinas, which is closed but will have virtual classes

West Baton Rouge Parish

  • Catholic Schools: All schools will be open Tuesday.
