The East Boston Rouge Parish school system’s financial books are balanced as it readies for a new school year, but how long they will stay that way depends on the severity of the ongoing pandemic.

In its proposed $463 million general operating budget for 2020-2021, the school system is anticipating a sharp decline of nearly 8% in sales tax revenue, based on estimates made by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. The school system, however, is also expecting to offset that loss with increases in both property tax collections and state education funding, the two biggest sources of funding for the school system.

Those estimates, however, were made before the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in Louisiana. Also, they assume that student enrollment this year will be similar to last year, which is far from clear. Many families are struggling to decide how best to educate their children this fall amid the pandemic.

Most of the new spending prompted by the coronavirus is being covered by $18 million the school system has received courtesy of the federal CARES Act. A total of 16 positions are being funded this year with that one-time money.

The bulk of that funding, though, is being spent on equipment, supplies and professional services.

Additional COVID-19 expenses, up to 75%, are eligible for future reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The proposed budget, however, includes $1 million to cover COVID-19 costs the federal government won’t cover.

How will coronavirus impact Baton Rouge schools financially? Leaders worry about future budget The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is projecting it will close out the current fiscal year and start the new one in a stable financial …

The proposed budget, first debated this past week and set for approval this coming Thursday, calls for spending of $463 million overall and raising slightly more in revenue.

“The last two years our revenues and expenditures have met, which means that we are not overspending our budget as we have in previous years,” Kelly Lopez, chief financial officer for the school system, told the board.

In previous years of “unbalanced” budgets, the system stayed in the black by drawing on its reserves or by reaping greater than anticipated revenue, or both.

The latest budget anticipates finishing the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends next June 30, with $26.7 million in unrestricted funds left over. That’s slightly more money in the bank than it is starting the year.

To help achieve financial balance, the school system has continued to cut payroll.

Last year, the system eliminated 243 positions by more strictly applying its staffing formulas. Those cuts were concentrated at schools that had lost the most students in recent years.

Employees in those jobs had to look for other open positions in the system. A few positions were later added back. This year, the process continued, with 130 positions cut overall.

Lopez told the board the positions were erased “so that our staffing can meet what our proposed children will be for the next year.”

The offices of Pupil Support Services and Child Welfare & Attendance are losing a combined total of 31 positions.

Meanwhile, current jobs have been recast so they can be federally funded. That includes $837,000 worth of parental involvement facilitators and instructional coaches.

East Baton Rouge School Board to tackle 4 charter school applications, budget, health costs The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will consider Thursday whether to go along with or buck an outside evaluator’s recommendation to deny…

Most active employees and some retirees also will likely see their medical insurance premiums increase by 9.9% starting Jan. 1, 2021. The School Board has given preliminary approval to the premium hike. Final approval is set for Thursday.

The premium increase would apply to employees, active and retired, who participate in the popular Core and Buy Up plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. For active employees, a single employee on the Core plan would pay $8.71 more a month, while those with a spouse and children enrolled in the more generous Buy Up plan would pay $83.16 more a month.

School officials said the premium increase is in part due to fewer employees participating in the those plans, meaning the same costs are spread across fewer people.

Employees in Community Blue, a special Blue Cross plan with a limited network of medical providers, would see their rates decrease by 38%, an attempt to make the plan more competitive with the Core plan. Retirees using Medicare Advantage plans offered through Humana would see no premium changes.

Meanwhile, School Board President Mike Gaudet questioned the financing for the Child Nutrition Program. The meals program had more than $10 million in reserves in 2018, but that is expected to dwindle to about $2 million by next June. Much of that is connected to feeding children over the past few months marooned at home thanks to coronavirus.

In 2021-22, Gaudet said, the budget will have to either find new funding for the meals program or cut expenses.

“I don’t want to run it off the cliff,” Gaudet said.