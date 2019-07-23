The LSU professor who helped ignite arguments around LSU's new football locker room and other improvements said Tuesday morning the issue points up how athletics trumps academics in Louisiana.

"It seems to me that academics are even less important to us than they were 20 years ago," said Robert Mann, professor of mass communications at LSU and a veteran of the political arena himself.

"We have largely abandoned higher education in this state compared to where we were 20 years ago," said Mann, who worked for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco and U. S. Sen. Russell Long, both Democrats.

What sparked the bickering was the announcement that LSU was opening a nearly $28 million Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center, including a state-of-the-art football locker room.

The work was financed with private dollars from the Tiger Athletic Association -- which supports athletics -- and former football players.

Current players and others note that no state tax dollars were involved in the project, and that Louisiana and others are free to donate to football and other sports they are passionate about.

Roger Neustadter, a part-time resident of New Orleans who was traveling in Italy on Tuesday, noted that LSU is one of the few schools with self-sustaining athletic programs.

"If athletics are self-supporting and people choose to donate $ to it rather than to academics that is their choice whether we agree or not," Neustadter said in an email.

But after a decade of higher education cuts at LSU and other schools, and a backlog of capital needs, the announcement has re-ignited arguments about state support for academics.

The Chronicle of Higher Education did a story with the headline, "LSU Just Unveiled a $28 Million Football Facility, The Flood-Damaged Library is Still Decrepit."

The reference is to Middleton Library, which is plagued by water leaks and other issues.

Mann said the headline" accurately reflects the fact that this state values athletics more than academics."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Said Mann, "I am not begrudging athletics for what they can raise money for and build."

"I just think that it highlights this massive disparity on campus, best of times/worst of times situation that we have," he said.

"I simply say why can't rank-and-file LSU students have the same quality of facilities and services that student athletes have?"

Academic fundraising, mostly through the LSU Foundation, has long trailed dollars raised through the TAF.

The Advocate reported in 2016 that, in a typical year, athletic donations total about $45 million compared to about $41 million for the LSU Foundation.

Of the nine schools in the Southeastern Conference with separate foundations for athletics and academics LSU was the lone school where athletics outpaced aid for the classroom.

In March LSU launched a $1.5 billion fundraising drive, with 60 percent of the money targeted for academics and 40 percent for athletics.

Backers of the TAF contend that, for LSU to be competitive in football and other sports, a source of private fund-raising is essential.

TAF dollars help finance scholarships, the maintenance of Mike the Tiger's habitat and even the east upper deck of Tiger Stadium.

LSU and other colleges statewide suffered through a decade of budget cuts amid recurring state budget problems.

State aid rose slightly this year after the budget was stabilized and even last year's standstill budget was seen as something of a victory.

Catherine McKinney, a rising senior from St. Francisville who plans to attend law school, said the state Legislature should pay more attention to the academic side of the school.

"When LSU comes around and says they are having a budget shortfall just a few weeks ago and then TAF slaps $28 million on an athletic facility it is a little frustrating to students in the library that has flood damage," McKinney said.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.