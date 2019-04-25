Jill Dyason is hanging on, barely, as vice president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board as none of her colleagues were able Thursday night to win the five votes needed to replace her.

After four successive votes, the board could not break a deadlock. Voting along racial lines, board member Mark Bellue, who is white, got four votes, while Dadrius Lanus, who is black, got three votes. Two board members, Dyason and Dawn Collins, abstained. Dyason is white and Collins is black.

Dyason was nominated but she earned only one vote Thursday, from herself. Dyason did not speak Thursday.

“It would appear at this point that we are deadlocked,” Board President Mike Gaudet said.

The board then voted unanimously to move the item to the end of Thursday night’s agenda and try again.

+4 East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will re-vote on board VP after settling lawsuit The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has settled its dispute with Baton Rouge attorney Donald Hodge, agreeing to pay his court costs and t…

The board is voting again on who should be its vice president as part of a settlement with Baton Rouge attorney Donald Hodge. Hodge sued after he accused the board of violating the state’s open meeting law when it cut short his public comments during the Jan. 17 board meeting when it voted 5-3 to name Dyason as its vice president.

Hodge opposed Dyason because she signed the petition to have a proposition creating a City of St. George put on the ballot. On Thursday, he was finally able to fully articulate his opposition.

Hodge argued that supporting St. George, which has plans to eventually create a companion school district to its proposed city, is a betrayal of the parish school system.

“I don’t even know why Ms. Dyason has been nominated,” Dyason said. “She shouldn’t even be on this board.”

After the board deadlocked, Hodge expressed disgust the board couldn’t come to a decision to replace Dyason.

“It is embarrassing for East Baton Rouge Parish, it was embarrassing for this district and it’s embarrassing for Ms. Dyason,” Hodge said.

Gary Chambers, publisher of The Rouge Collection online publication, said the white board members should be ashamed to not support Lanus in a school district where 80 percent of the students are black.

“That is as racist as it comes, vote after vote you won’t side with your black brother,” Chambers said.

Chambers then trained his fire on Collins, who is black, but abstained. Chambers suggested that she wouldn’t vote for Lanus because she wanted to be in board leadership and had asked Chambers to make calls on her behalf

“It isn’t us standing in the way of us tonight,” he said. “It’s you.”

Collins has been wary of Lanus since he received hundreds of thousands of dollars of backing last fall from outside groups that support expansion of charter schools. She said while she’s agreed with some of Lanus’s votes since he took office in January, she has been concerned that he supports closing a school in her school district.

Lanus said he has no bad feelings towards Collins and won't hold her vote against her in the future.

To Chambers, Collins said she is abstaining out of principle not politics.

“The politically easy thing would be just to fall in line, so obviously it’s not just about politics,” she said.