A long-time educator, basketball coach and school administrator has been appointed to serve on the Livingston Parish School Board after a member resigned due to health complications.
Norman Picou will serve as board member for District 8 after the early departure of Frank Parrino, whose term was scheduled to run through the end of the calendar year.
Picou, who lives in Maurepas, retired from the school system with nearly 35 years of experience in education — 23 of them in Livingston Parish.
"I felt that serving in this temporary capacity would be a way of giving back to the system and helping out District 8 until the voters could choose a new representative,” Picou said.
Picou attended both Maurepas School and Springfield High School after his mother took a teaching position at the school, later earning his bachelor’s degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University. There he played on the men’s basketball team.
Picou has served as a teacher, coach and school administrator throughout his education career, including in stints at three state colleges. He worked at Doyle High School, Denham Springs Junior High, Juban Parc Junior High, Springfield Middle School, and Springfield High School in Livingston Parish.
“The Livingston Parish School System has been good to me; it has played an integral role in my life, and I’m so glad I can give back in this capacity,” he said.
Picou has no plans to seek election for the open seat. Elections for all parish school board seats will be held this fall.