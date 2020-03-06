It’ll be at least May before the LSU Board of Supervisors is ready to start looking to replace President F. King Alexander, who resigned as the LSU’s supreme leader in December for another job in Oregon.

The LSU Board of Supervisors heard Friday from an Association of Governing Boards team hired to study the good and the bad about having both the chancellor of LSU A&M Baton Rouge campus as well as president of the LSU as one job or whether they should be separated, as they were before Alexander was hired.

LSU Board Chair Mary Werner said the group was hired to facilitate discussions among Board members. The team is being paid $71,000 plus travel expenses for two trips to Baton Rouge and one to Shreveport.

“They’re talking to not only members of the board, but people around the state too,” she said, adding the report, expected in May, can provide a basis of conversation when the board decides the ultimate structure of the position. She said the board would then vote on the duties of the job or jobs how they would work, who they would oversee and to whom they would report. Only once the structure is established will the Board of Supervisors launch the search for a new leader – or two.

Back in 2012, before Alexander was hired, then Gov. Bobby Jindal was looking to better organize all the various institutions that had grown up at LSU and operated somewhat independently. Consolidation also was pushed by a group of businessmen arguing that merging the chancellor and president posts into one job would better position the Baton Rouge campus as a flagship.

They used an Association of Governing Boards’ analysis, which in 2012 recommended merging the positions, to build support turning the two jobs into one. Alexander was then hired after a secretive nationwide search.

A system president oversees four-year universities on campuses scattered across the state, a two-year college, several research institutions, a law school, two medical schools, a dental school, a statewide agricultural cooperative program, one public hospital and administers the contracts of the private companies that manage the state’s charity hospitals. The chancellor handles academics, research and curriculum at the state’s competitive admissions flagship university, LSU-Baton Rouge.

Sometimes the needs of the LSU System and the state’s flagship university are at cross purposes. And LSU is competing for students and funding with the much larger University of Louisiana System and Southern University System schools.

Within days of Alexander’s departure in December, several LSU supervisors started talking about whether to uncouple and hire two people – a president and a chancellor – rather than one. Gov John Bel Edwards weighed in, saying he is open to splitting the jobs between two leaders.

The Association of Governing Boards’ team conducted interviews in Baton Rouge on Thursday and Friday, George G. Pernsteiner, a member of the team, told the LSU Board Friday. He is the former president of the State Higher Education Executive Officers and former chancellor of the Oregon University System. They are interviewing administrators, faculty, students and others to try to determine what worked and what didn’t when the two jobs were one. They also will compare other state public universities that merge the system and flagship roles.

“Mostly to understand what you are trying to achieve,” Pernsteiner said. “We don’t recommend anything or suggest anything that will screw things up that you are doing well.”

The team will make a presentation to the board on April 23 that will outline what was found, what alternatives the board should consider and the pros and cons of each of those alternatives. After getting the board’s input on the alternatives, AGB will write up a final report and recommendation.