Organizers of the effort to recall three-term East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard will begin their effort in earnest Monday to start gathering signatures from upset constituents.

Between now and then, they are working out the logistics of how they will manage to gather the necessary 8,000-plus signatures, or 25% of the registered voters in District 8. They have 180 days to do so, or until near Christmas, so the clock is ticking.

“We’re really doing some grass roots, logistical organizing right now,” said Ciara Hart, director of communications for the petition drive, which is calling itself the #ByeConnie Movement.

Bernard, who has represented District 8 since 2011, has faced harsh criticism over the past two weeks, but she is resisting calls to resign. On Tuesday, fellow board member Dadrius Lanus and two residents of District 8 filed an official petition seeking her recall from office.

A successful recall petition would set up a future election where District 8 voters would vote "for" or "against" recalling Bernard from office. If enough voters press “for recall,” Bernard would be removed from office, setting the stage for a special election to replace her.

Bernard’s recent controversy started with a June 10 local TV interview where Bernard said anyone offended by the name Lee High should “learn a little more” about Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general the school is named after. It exploded on June 18 when she was caught on camera shopping for dresses while the School Board was debating whether to rename the 61-year-old high school.

Bernard apologized the next day for her June 10 comments, saying they were “insensitive” and she is “deeply sorry.” But she denied that she was shopping — she said it was a pop-up ad that she neglected to close. Several witnesses disputed her contention.

Hart said organizers are focused on attracting volunteers from across District 8 and figuring how to deploy them. As of Thursday morning, 432 people had completed an online volunteer signup form since it went live three days earlier.

A “virtual sign-making party” is set for this weekend. On Sunday, a training session will be held for the new canvassers.

“You don’t just knock on people’s doors and ask them to sign,” Hart said.

Hart, a schoolteacher, became known last year after she ran unsuccessfully for seat on the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education; Ronnie Morris ended up winning that race. Hart said she does not live in Bernard's school board district.

When canvassing begins Monday, it will be door-to-door as well as with signings at locations around District 8, including places where voters can drive through without exiting their cars, Hart said.

The canvassers will use a standard form the Secretary of State’s Office uses for recalls for local offices, but Hart said it’s important that those filling them out fill them out right.

“The Secretary of State gets very finicky,” Hart said. “If there’s any error, a whole sheet could be thrown out.”

While people can gather signatures on their own, signatures gathered won’t count unless they are submitted through the official committee, Hart said.

“We encourage people to jump on board but we want to make sure they have the necessary tools so they understand what they need to do,” Hart said.

Besides canvassing, the recall effort will employ ample phone-banking.

“Phone-banking is a way for people who were enthralled by what happened to be engaged,” she said.

Gathering signatures is not the only goal; the campaign will also keep up the pressure on Bernard to resign, which would obviate the need for a recall vote.

“We’re going to be getting people in public office to call out her actions so she will resign,” Hart said.