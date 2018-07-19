The cost of repairing and rebuilding flooded Glen Oaks High School has increased $2.1 million as workers race to get the north Baton Rouge high school ready for the start of the school less than three weeks from now.

With little discussion, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed unanimously Thursday to increase the project budget from $16 million to $18.1 million. FEMA will eventually reimburse the school system for almost all of the added $2.1 million.

The high school was one of 10 public schools in Baton Rouge that flooded in August 2016. The school’s 500-plus students spent the following school year in an old elementary school. They returned to 6650 Cedar Grove Drive in August 2017, but many students spent that year learning in temporary classrooms.

The work under way now is the first of three phases of repairs and improvements for the high school.

The project budget increase approved Thursday covers phases 1 and 2. Phase 2 won’t be complete until a year from now. A final construction phase, with an estimated cost of $7 million, is set to begin in 2019 or 2020. The combined cost of all three phases tops an estimated $25 million.

The school system had grander plans for Glen Oaks initially, but steadily downscaled those plans as FEMA rejected school system requests to fund new construction rather than just repairs. As recently as October, the total project price was about $45 million.

When complete next month, Phase 1 repairs will allow students to finally vacate the temporary classrooms. The school system is considering whether to purchase those temporary buildings, which are currently being leased, and use them at other schools or just return them.

Marcus Williams, program director with CSRS/Tillage Construction, the private partnership that oversees most school construction in Baton Rouge, said the increase is connected to how FEMA prices flood work. He said the federal agency does not try to estimate costs for local markets or factor in price spikes after disasters.

“They take a national standard and that’s what they applied to put this budget together,” Williams said.

When the bids were opened in spring 2018, they came in well over estimates. Deumite Construction of Baton Rouge ended up landing the job.

Williams said the school system subsequently downscaled the portion of the work it paid for directly, but went ahead and continued with the scope of the repairs for the portion that FEMA had already agreed to underwrite. After some follow-up discussions, FEMA agreed to reimburse the school system more for the Glen Oaks High repairs than it originally planned, Williams said.

FEMA is not paying for all $2.1 million. It is reimbursing the school system for up to 90 percent of the cost of repairs arising from the August 2016 floods.

Board member Michael Gaudet reminded the board that the school system will pay the 10 percent remaining, which he estimated will add $210,000 to the school system’s portion of the bill.