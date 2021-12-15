Metairie attorney Jim Garvey was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday.

The vote was 7-4, and all three of Gov. John Bel Edwards' appointees on BESE opposed the move.

Garvey is the longest serving member of the 11-member board and served as president in 2016.

BESE sets policies for about 700,000 public school students statewide.

The board also elected Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans, to another year as vice-president and Sandy Holloway, of Thibodaux, as secretary-treasurer.

Holloway has been president for the past two years.

Preston Castille, who lives in Baton Rouge, earlier said he was interested in the job but he nominated Ronnie Morris, also of Baton Rouge, for the presidency.

Voting for Garvey were Holly Boffy, of Lafayette; Ashley Ellis, of Monroe; Garvey; Michael Melerine, of Shreveport; Morris; Orange Jones and Holloway.

Voting "no" on the motion were Castille and the governor's three appointees: Belinda Davis, of Baton Rouge, Doris Voitier, of Metairie and Thomas Roque, of Alexandria.

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy praised Garvey's selection.

The group said he is "a steadfast champion for kids across Louisiana and will continue former president Holloway's work in ensuring every kid in the state receives an education that best fits their needs."