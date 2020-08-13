Despite the coronavirus pandemic LSU's enrollment is expected to rise when the fall semester begins Aug. 24, school leaders said Thursday.

Tom Galligan Jr., interim president, also said he is confident the school can maintain operations until the Thanksgiving break with the planned combination of in-person and virtual classes.

"People are still nervous," Galligan said during a 30-minute interview. "We are all taking a deep breath. But we are taking it with confidence."

"I feel pretty good about it or we wouldn't be coming back," Galligan said

Traditional classes on the LSU campuses ended in March when the pandemic was in its early stages, forcing students to move to online only for the rest of the spring semester.

The fall semester will feature a host of new rules aimed at keeping students, faculty and others healthy, including face coverings inside classrooms, mandated six feet of social distancing and even rules on which side of walkways students are to use.

But Stacia Haynie, executive vice president and provost, said undergraduate fall enrollment is expected to rise by 3% over last year, to 26,600 students.

Total enrollment is projected to be about 32,800 students compared to 31,700 for the fall 2019 semester.

A total of 6,430 freshmen are expected.

Haynie said the boost in enrollment stems in part from families wanting their children to continue on the college path.

"They and we understand that if you do opt out there is a greater likelihood of a student not persisting to a college degree," she said.

Some colleges expect enrollment declines amid worries about the virus.

"We are bucking the national trend on this," Galligan said of the expected increase in the student count at LSU.

Galligan said no single factor will cause LSU to close its campus again.

He said absenteeism among students and faulty, the number of positive cases of the virus and the ability of school officials to isolate and quarantine those who test positive, or have been in close contact with those infected, will all be factored into any decisions.

"It won't be one trigger," Galligan said. "It will be contextual based on a multiplicity of facts."

"The biggest concern on my list if that people don't do the things that we know will work to keep us safe," he said.

"That is the biggest thing on my list. Wearing your masks. Washing your hands."

"I think as we continue to keep getting that message out and educating people I have confidence."

Galligan said students congregating in bars "would be No. 2 on my list" of concerns.

Some colleges are requiring students to undergo coronavirus tests, with negative results, before they can return to campus.

Galligan said a test result "is just a snapshot that can change in a day."

He said between 5% and 10% of students will undergo random tests every two weeks.

Haynie said most students will take a combination of in-person and virtual classes.

Classes of 100 or more will generally be online.

Those with 11-99 students will meet in designated rooms with full or partial alternating days.

After the Thanksgiving break students will finish the fall semester through online classes and exams.

Whether LSU's SEC-only football schedule becomes reality remains unclear because of questions surrounding the pandemic.

SEC leaders have taken a wait-and-see stance ahead of plans for a late September start to the 2020 season.

Galligan and the other presidents of conference schools are set to meet Thursday night.

Asked if he would vote to play he said, "If we went around the table tonight I would vote yes because I have until Sept. 26 to decide whether or not we are going to actually play."

Galligan said his view is "let's keep learning as much as we possibly can" on the feasibility of a season.

Earlier this week the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences announced they were cancelling their fall football seasons in hopes of kicking off in the spring.

The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast conferences, like the SEC, are keeping open the possibility of a fall football season.

Dan Layzell, chief financial officer for LSU, said the pandemic has triggered a $53.7 million hit on operations in the LSU system, including $12.1 million in technology, cleaning and other expenses and the rest in lost revenue.

The football program generates about $60 million per year in profit and plays a key role in keeping other sports afloat.