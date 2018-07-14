A well-regarded New Orleans charter school group has put on hold its plans to start schools in Baton Rouge while the East Baton Rouge Parish school system seeks yet again to reclaim control of a middle school the state took over nine years ago.

The state in turn wants a greater say in East Baton Rouge's larger plans to improve low-performing schools and the role of charter schools the state controls as part of its Recovery School District.

The parish School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday to discuss improving 32 low-performing schools, using more than $2.2 million in recently awarded federal money.

Inspire NOLA Charter Schools, which began in 2013 and operates five schools in New Orleans, landed a charter from the parish School Board in May 2016 to open as many as four schools in the Capital City, educating as many as 3,800 children.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts. Unlike other charter school groups which typically prefer to open brand-new schools, Inspire NOLA is seeking to take over already-operating Baton Rouge public schools and turn them around.

Thirty-eight public schools in Baton Rouge currently have D and F academic letter grades issued by the state. The school system oversees 32 of these schools and the state oversees six.

To gain control of any of these schools, the charter school group first needs the approval of the parish school system or the state.

In an interview, Superintendent Warren Drake said he is sitting on Inspire NOLA’s proposal until the state rules on his latest request, made months ago, to take back Crestworth Middle School. The state took over the neighborhood middle school, located at 10650 Avenue F, in 2009 after years of low academic performance. The school system has tried, and failed, multiple times since to retake control.

“Our offer to the state is, 'If you all will give us back Crestworth, we’ll work with Inspire to find a suitable school to turn around,'” Drake said.

Drake said he raised the idea several months ago, but talks stalled. He said he plans to revive them soon.

“I would like Crestworth back because that is a missing piece in our portfolio,” Drake said.

The Scotlandville area, where Crestworth Middle is situated, lacks a traditional middle school. The nearest middle school is Scotlandville Middle, a selective magnet school. Students who can’t get into Scotlandville Middle are transported more than 8 miles across town to Park Forest Middle.

To address this, when voters on April 28 renewed a 1-cent sales tax they approved spending $4 million to add a middle school wing to nearby Progress Elementary. But Drake said his preference is to take back Crestworth Middle since it is already built to be a middle school.

In 2014, Crestworth Middle was taken over by Los Angeles-based Celerity Schools and it has steadily lost students ever since. This spring, Crestworth had fewer than 100 students in nine grades, ranging from 19 in kindergarten to just five seventh-graders. That’s at a facility that once educated 700 to 800 students a year. The school is by far the smallest of Celerity’s four schools in Louisiana. The group’s three Baton Rouge schools have D letter grades, while its school in Jefferson Parish has an F.

Of the five charter schools that Inspire NOLA runs in New Orleans, three are elementary schools and two are high schools. Its original schools, Alice Harte Elementary and Edna Karr High, both in Algiers, have A letter grades from the state. Its third school, Wilson Charter School, is in its third year; it has received only a provisional “transition” letter grade so far for its first two years of performance. Its newest facilities, McDonogh No. 42 elementary and Eleanor McMains high schools, just finished their first years of operation.

Jamar McKneely, the chief executive officer of Inspire NOLA, is a native of Baton Rouge. And while he’s made his name as an educator in New Orleans, he briefly taught at Scotlandville High School after Hurricane Katrina. His brother, L’Jean, is well-known as a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

McKneely said he’s interested in taking over at least two Baton Rouge schools, preferably in north Baton Rouge where he grew up. He said Inspire NOLA prefers to take over a school along with one of its feeder schools.

“Right now, we’re just in a holding pattern as RSD and EBR have discussions about what actually is the plan for EBR,” McKneely said. “We believe the district and the state need to have some alignment on what’s the best interest in families.”

Dana Peterson is leading the negotiations on the state side. He is an assistant state superintendent who works with RSD charter schools in Baton Rouge.

“We continue to encourage EBR to make as many good, proven schools available to students as possible — including Inspire Nola — and to demonstrate a school improvement plan that includes the RSD schools as part of that process,” Peterson said in an email.

Asked to clarify what he meant, he responded: “In other words, open a dialogue with RSD and (its charter) schools to identify a path to unification of schools in Baton Rouge.”

In 2016, New Orleans went through a similar reunification, when dozens of state-run charter schools returned to the control of the Orleans Parish School Board.

Drake suggested first taking smaller steps before attempting a full reunification: “We need to crawl before we can walk on that.”

Peterson also affirmed that he still supports Celerity, saying the organization “continues to show good growth in student achievement across its schools.”

Results from spring LEAP standardized tests, released Tuesday, show students at two of Celerity’s four Louisiana schools, including Crestworth, improved notably in demonstrating mastery in English, math and social studies, but students at the other two Celerity schools declined in this area. All four schools, however, continue to lag behind the state and their respective school districts.

Drake maintains that the tiny enrollment at Celerity’s Crestworth campus represents “a blundering failure” on the part of that school. With enrollment that low, its current students could easily be moved to the charter group’s other two schools in Baton Rouge, he said.