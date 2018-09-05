The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is holding a special meeting Thursday to select a new vice president to replace Connie Bernard, who gave up the appointment Friday, saying her husband was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Bernard, however, will be keeping her District 8 seat on the board she first won at the polls in 2010. She's been returned to the seat without opposition for another four-year term starting in January.

As of Wednesday afternoon, in interviews with board members, only Kenyetta Nelson-Smith indicated she is interested in serving as vice president until January, when the new board will decide on its leaders for 2019.

“I’ve been contacted by a few board members about serving,” said Nelson-Smith. “I don’t mind, sure, I will go ahead and do it.”

Nelson-Smith has sought unsuccessfully in years past to serve as either the board’s president or vice president. She and other board members not supported by the local business community have been shut out of many leadership positions since a business-backed majority first took over in 2011, the same year Nelson-Smith joined the board.

If selected, Nelson-Smith, who is black, would return the board to its unofficial past practice of having at least one black member in its leadership. The board departed from that practice first in 2015 and then again this year; both Bernard and Board president David Tatman are white.

The other six board members said Wednesday they are not planning to seek the position.

Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who served as vice president in 2016 and then as president in 2017 and is black, said she’s interested but is deferring to Nelson-Smith, partly because she’s busy with her own re-election, but also as a way of defusing tensions on the board.

“I would like to see some unity on the board,” she said. “Wouldn’t that be nice?”

Board member Jill Dyason, who has spent 17 years on the board and never held a top leadership spot despite expressing interest, said she is staying out of this one.

“I will stay focused on key priorities during this time instead,” Dyason said.

This time is the end of the board members' current four-year terms. Six of the nine incumbents are facing challengers in the Nov. 6 elections. Bernard, Tatman and Mark Bellue drew no challengers and consequently have been re-elected to new terms. When the new School Board takes office in January, another leadership fight is likely.

Meanwhile, there won’t be a full house at Thursday's meeting. Board member Mike Gaudet said he’s out of town and won’t be attending. And Bernard may or may not be there, depending on how her husband’s treatment goes. The meeting is scheduled 5 p.m. Thursday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.

Board members Nelson-Smith, Ware-Jackson and Dawn Collins said they have been expecting to have to select a new vice president since Aug. 10, when Bernard had a profanity-filled confrontation with several young people having a party down the street from her home — an incident caught on video. Sheriff’s deputies issued her a misdemeanor citation for entering and remaining after being forbidden. Bernard soon after apologized but only for the foul language she used that night.

“Those of us who are out there campaigning were getting bombarded with comments and questions as if the board could or should do something with her as regards to her service as vice president,” Ware-Jackson said.

State law does not give school boards the power to expel their own members. The only action the board could take against Bernard was to strip her of her leadership position.

Collins said she and other members had talked about the possibility of pressing the issue, but Bernard’s resignation from the vice presidency made the matter moot. Another factor holding them back was they were aware of and sympathetic to the fact that Bernard’s husband, John, is suffering from cancer.

“I think it’s hard in life to take the time to focus on ourselves,” Collins said, “and I’m glad she did that.”

Nelson-Smith said she’s been talking to Bernard a lot lately because Nelson’s-Smith’s own mother survived four successive bouts with cancer, treated each time at M.D. Anderson Cancer Care Center in Houston. That’s also where Bernard’s husband is getting treated. Nelson-Smith said she’s been offering Bernard what help she can.

“It’s really taken a toll on her,” Nelson-Smith said.