Law enforcement is investigating after threatening words were written in a bathroom at Walker High School and false rumors of gunshots spread, Livingston Parish School officials said.
School district leaders said they were investigating the threatening words with both Walker and Livingston Parish law enforcement officials. They did not provide further details about what was written in the bathroom.
Authorities also received a call reporting that shots had been fired at the school Thursday morning, but officials determined “the noise originated from above a classroom where maintenance personnel were performing routine repairs on HVAC equipment,” school leaders said in a written statement.
"As a result of the ongoing investigation, no evidence of a credible threat at the school has been confirmed," according to the school district.
Nevertheless, officials said that "out of an abundance of caution" there will be an increased presence of local law enforcement on the campus Thursday.
"Livingston Parish Public Schools treats all such occurrences seriously and will continue to cooperate with all law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety and well being of all our students, faculty, and community,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy.