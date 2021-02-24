LSU expects in-person classes this fall, assuming vaccinations proceed, Interim LSU System President Thomas Galligan emailed students, faculty and staff Wednesday morning.

“We anticipate that by fall, we will be able to operate the way we did before the onset of the pandemic,” Galligan wrote. “In other words, we expect the vast majority of courses to be delivered face-to-face once again, and for the majority of campus operations to be back to normal. We expect that overall, fall 2021 will operate similarly to fall 2019.”

LSU disrupted classes in March 2020 because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The university returned to classes online, eventually returning to a mixture of online and face-to-face classes.

LSU isn’t sure yet how they will handle classes for the summer session.

“We are also currently working on plans for spring 2021 commencement and will send out a separate communication with those details as soon as they are confirmed,” Galligan said.

LSU unit offers Zoom training to combat coronavirus spread In response to the coronavirus pandemic continued presence, LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terr…