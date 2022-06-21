Louisiana's top school board has approved waivers for another 900 high school seniors who failed to meet graduation requirements despite criticism that the second round of leniency waters down the state's education standards.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the waivers 6-4 on June 15.
The latest offer was on top of waivers for another 1,414 seniors approved on May 10 after backers said the move makes sense for students in 25 parishes who endured hardships sparked by Hurricane Ida.
The two votes mean that all the students who failed to qualify for diplomas have new options to do so.
State rules require seniors to meet modest standards on end-of-course exams, and fulfill other requirements, to earn a standard diploma.
Students have to achieve the fourth of five achievement levels -- called approaching basic -- in U. S. history, biology and other subjects.
The history and biology exams proved to be the biggest stumbling blocks, which sparked cries for waivers because of the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges.
"This is a fairness issue for the Class of 2022," said Holly Boffy, a BESE member who lives in Lafayette and who led the push for waivers in May.
BESE President Jim Garvey, who lives in Metairie, disagreed.
Garvey said a high school diploma should mean something to business leaders and others.
"When is the next waiver that is going to come along and the waiver after that and the waiver after that?" he asked.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley did not take a stance on the debate.
Brumley noted that the state Department of Education recommended against approving previous waiver requests.
He said that, of the 908 students affected by the latest waiver, 89% scored 16 or below on the ACT, which measures college readiness.
A score of 16 is well below what officials consider proficiency in English, math and other subjects.
The waiver allows students to qualify for a diploma by getting a composite 17 on the ACT or a 17 in the subject where they failed to meet state benchmarks.
Students can also get a diploma by getting 20 hours of "extended learning" and then passing the end-of-course test.
BESE member Belinda Davis, who lives in Baton Rouge, made the motion to widen the number of students who would get another chance to qualify for a high school diploma.
Davis said that, of the 25 parishes where students were granted waivers, the average time missed was 12 days.
She said some students in north Louisiana not covered by the exemptions missed more than that because of ice storms.
"I am asking that those school districts be treated fairly," Davis said.
The state has 69 school districts.
Voting for the waivers were Holly Boffy, of Lafayette; Preston Castille, of Baton Rouge; Belinda Davis, of Baton Rouge; Thomas Roque, of Alexandria, Ashley Ellis, of Monroe and Doris Voitier, of Metairie.
Voting "no" were Jim Garvey, of Metairie; Sandy Holloway, of Thibodeaux; Ronnie Morris, of Baton Rouge and Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans.
