LSU, Baton Rouge Community College and Southern University will all resume classes and reopen on Friday, Aug. 28 after closures Monday through Thursday due to Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura making landfall on the Louisiana coast.
LSU, unlike Southern and BRCC, was open on Tuesday.
Both the Southern University Law Center and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center will also reopen on Friday.
LSU's Rapid COVID-19 Testing Centers will reopen Friday, but COVID-19 testing at Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center will remain suspended and is scheduled to resume on Monday, Aug. 31.
BRCC will reopen at all sites including: Mid City Campus, Acadian Site, Ardendale Site, Central Site, Frazier Site, Jackson Site, New Roads Site, and Port Allen Site.
Reopening includes all in-person, hybrid and online courses. Students who are unable to travel back to their respective campuses or are without electricity should contact their instructors