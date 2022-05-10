A last-minute decision by Louisiana's top school board means that 1,414 students will be eligible for waivers from traditional high school graduation rules.

The policy approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education without discussion came at the end of a three-hour meeting last week.

The issue that dominated the meeting was whether BESE should grant waivers for about 2,400 students statewide because of hardships sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That effort failed.

BESE was then set to consider a request for a similar waiver because of Hurricane Ida from the superintendent of hard-hit Terrebonne Parish, which suffered huge damages when the Category 4 storm landed on Aug. 29.

But Doris Voitier, a BESE member who is also superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish school system, made a substitute motion to include all 25 parishes listed in Gov. John Bel Edwards' disaster declaration, which was approved by President Joe Biden.

That list includes East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, Ascension, Livingston and Voitier's St. Bernard district, among others.

The motion won approval 7-0, with the topic disposed of in a matter of minutes.

That means 59% of the students who were not in line to get high school diplomas last week now have new options for qualifying, including through a score of 17 on the ACT, which is supposed to measure college readiness, or a 17 on the subject that blocked their graduation through the traditional route.

Critics who objected to the statewide waiver renewed their criticism of the latest policy.

Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said BESE's decision amounts to lowering expectations for students.

"This motion to waive graduation requirements for roughly 1,400 eligible seniors is not doing these students any favors," Waguespack said in a statement.

"Rather, it sets them off to college or career options lacking the skills necessary to succeed," he said. "They deserve better."

A score of 17 on the ACT, which carries a top mark of 36, is well below the benchmarks set by the testing organization for college success.

Most students who would benefit from the waiver failed to pass end-of-course exams in U. S. history, biology and other subjects.

They are supposed to earn passing marks on English I or English 2; algebra I or geometry and biology or U. S. history.

Backers of the statewide waiver argued that struggling students were entitled to leniency because of unprecedented pandemic disruptions that began in March of 2020.

Critics said students only have to achieve the fourth of five achievement levels -- called approaching basic -- and had multiple chances to do so during their high school career.

The parishes included in BESE's policy are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

Voting for the Hurricane-Ida waiver were Holly Boffy, of Lafayette; Preston Castille, of Baton Rouge; Belinda Davis, of Baton Rouge; Thomas Roque, of Alexandria; Doris Voitier, of Metairie; Ronnie Morris, of Baton Rouge and Sandy Holloway, of Thibodeaux.

BESE President Jim Garvey, of Metairie, did not vote.

BESE President Jim Garvey, of Metairie, did not vote.