Though the future of traditional classrooms remains uncertain in the era of COVID-19, many Baton Rouge-area schools are planning for an August return.

Here's what has been announced in some local districts:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Schools will not be reopening with daily, traditional face-to-face learning when school begins on Aug. 6, the school district announced Monday. Educators are contemplating one of two options: distance learning until Sept. 9, or a hybrid format with two days a week of in-person classes and three days of remote instruction.

The "Strong Start" summer program offering remedial work to students who fell behind in the spring will serve as practice for virtual instruction in the fall.

East Baton Rouge Parish is the second largest school district in Louisiana with over 41,000 students.

How do Baton Rouge school parents feel about avoiding daily in-person classes in August? The announcement this weekend that East Baton Rouge Parish schools will not reopen in August with daily face-to-face instruction is being met …

Tangipahoa Parish

In-person and virtual options will be available when school returns Aug. 12, regardless of coronavirus statistics. Students attending virtual classes will still be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities but must pass periodic learning assessments. Superintendent Melissa Stilley envisions virtual and hybrid options will be available for the foreseeable future

Tangipahoa Parish serves around 20,000 students.

+2 Tangipahoa Parish re-opening plan: grades K-6 in schools, 7-12 online to limit coronavirus spread The Tangipahoa Parish school district is planning to reopen next month with kindergarten through sixth graders physically in classrooms and th…

Livingston Parish

School begins Aug. 7, but it is yet to be determined if learning will take place physically, virtually or in a hybrid format. A final decision will be made no later than July 17, after the state is expected to finalize guidelines on July 15.

A new virtual learning program available for 6-12 students was announced Monday; however, it was not in direct response to the pandemic, according to officials.

Livingston Parish serves over 25,100 students.

Livingston Parish Schools announce reopening options for 2020-21 school year: See details here Livingston Parish Schools on Tuesday announced three possible reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year that largely mirror those being cons…

Ascension Parish

In-person learning will be restored starting Aug. 5 in three phases, the school district announced July 2:

Phase 1: No more than 10 people per classroom, including the instructor. 6-feet of distance must be maintained at all times. Students should be seated one per seat when riding the bus. Only small groups of students will be coming to campus for physical learning.

Phase 2: No more than 25 students per classroom, including the instructor. Middle school and high school students will still be taught via virtual learning or a hybrid format, but preschool through fifth grade students will receive physical instruction.

Phase 3: No more than 50 students per classroom, including the instructor. The goal by this phase is to allow students to attend campus as frequently as possible.

All three phases recommend face coverings and 6-feet of distance, and require daily temperature checks, in accordance with state guidelines. Any student who is not comfortable returning to campus can choose remote learning. The school district will release further details July 17.

Ascension Parish serves 23,200 students.

Parental feedback helped Ascension schools implement these rules for reopening after coronavirus Public school leaders in Ascension Parish say feedback from parents is helping them as they develop a re-opening plan for the fall, but that i…

Central School System

Elementary and middle schools are scheduled to proceed with physical learning as scheduled on Aug. 6, according to a tentative reopening plan released by the Central public schools system Tuesday. Central High will take a different format-- students will attend campus two days a week and spend the other three days in virtual classrooms.

Central is also expanding its virtual program from grades 6-12 to grades K-12. Elementary and middle schoolers will be taught online by Central teachers, while high schoolers will learn through Edgenuity, a commercial online platform. Students who choose remote learning are asked to commit to that format for the entire semester.

Central has about 4,800 students enrolled at six schools.

Central schools reopening plan: Elementary students in class daily, high schools two days a week Unless Louisiana reverses course on the reopening of the state’s economy, elementary and perhaps middle schools in the city of Central will re…

West Baton Rouge Parish

Schools will begin the first phase of return August 6, the district announced July 2.

Phase 1: All students will receive remote instruction.

Phase 2: Grades from headstart to 6th grade will receive in-person instruction, while middle schoolers and high schoolers operate on a hybrid schedule. Half of the older students will attend school on Monday and Wednesday, while the other half go on Tuesday and Thursday.

Phase 3: All students will return to campus with some precautions. Face coverings are to be worn by staff and students 3rd grade and above, and temperatures will be checked daily.

The WBR Virtual Academy will be available all year for students who are unable to return to campus. WBR Parish serves 3,882 students at 10 public schools.

State guidelines issued June 25 recommend masks be worn at all times by adults and students third grade and above "to the maximum extent possible."