A tiny virtual high school in Baton Rouge has begun enrolling in grades pre-K-through-12 as it strives to be an acceptable home for thousands of families who likely still want online-only instruction as the pandemic continues.

However, for the many families with children in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system’s magnet and gifted programs, the new school is unlikely to prove attractive. That’s because once they enroll in EBR Virtual Academy, they won’t be able to go back.

“Seats for specialized programs cannot be placed on hold,” school officials said in response to written questions submitted this week by The Advocate.

During this 2020-21 school year, which ended May 20, more than 12,000 students were learning remotely — about a third of children in the school district. Of those, about 2,500 attended “dedicated,” or schoolwide, magnet programs including more than 800 virtual students at Baton Rouge Magnet High, the district’s flagship school. More attended smaller magnet and gifted programs that educate some but not all of the kids in certain district schools.

As a sweetener for such parents, the revamped virtual school is launching two new “magnet themes” of its own. One involves accelerated academic and college prep courses. The other features courses focused on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEAM.

Children who attend traditional schools and transfer to the virtual academy will be able to return to their old schools during the school year. But they must commit to staying for at least nine weeks, or in the case of high school students, for a full semester.

The school system is holding a series of virtual informational sessions to spread the word about the changes. Sessions held Tuesday and Wednesday were sparsely attended and no audience members posed questions. More virtual sessions are planned for Thursday and Monday.

Questions can also be submitted by email to Principal Stephanie Dixon at sdixon@ebrschools.org or by calling (225) 663-2326. People are also welcome to visit school district offices in person at 802 Mayflower St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The school plans to post additional information in the days ahead on its website, schools.ebrschools.org/virtualacademy.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The virtual academy, which enrolled only about 30 high school students last year, was recently expanded all the way down to prekindergarten. But few details on how the school is changing were released until the recent virtual sessions.

The initial enrollment deadline is June 11 — school officials are calling it a “soft deadline” — but applications will continue to be accepted through the summer. The initial deadline is meant to size up demand so the school can hire enough staff, explained Tamara Johnson, a district administrator leading up changes to the virtual school.

+2 Fewer options likely next school year for Louisiana students learning virtually from home Amid ongoing concerns about the safety of physically returning to classrooms in a pandemic, Louisiana schools vastly expanded remote-learning …

Children learning virtually this past school year were mostly taught by teachers at their home school. The teachers often worked double duty, instructing children in person while broadcasting those lessons live to those learning at home.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse announced on March 31 that he’s discontinuing such simultaneous teaching to get more children, many of them behind in school, to come back in person as well as to ease the burden for teachers.

Instead, EBR Virtual Academy was designated as the sole home next year for families who still want online instruction. The district is also marketing the virtual school to families going to other public or private schools but who live in the boundaries of the school system.

Here are other details about revamped virtual school: