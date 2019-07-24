Turmoil at the top of the prestigious LSU Lab School has shifted to court after its former elementary principal sued university officials, claiming they falsely accused her and another top administrator of trying to pocket money from an after-school program, then wrongly demoted her.

In the lawsuit, Myra Broussard, who served as elementary principal from 2008 until May of this year, said she also was informed she would be fired next year, three months short of when she can claim retirement.

Broussard's suit, filed late last week, says the university defamed her and names as defendants LSU and two administrators — Lab School Superintendent Amy Westbrook, superintendent of the lab school, and Roland Mitchell, interim dean for the College of Human Sciences & Education, which oversees the Lab School.

Another longtime LSU Lab School administrator Frank Rusciano, who co-ran the after-school program with Broussard, has been on paid leave since January and his status remains in limbo.

LSU in June referred Rusciano's case, which includes other accusations in addition to questions about management of the after-school program, to the Louisiana Board of Ethics for an advisory opinion.

Both Broussard and Rusciano were named in a state audit, released in March and covered in news reports, alleging that they were creating a private company so they could pick up additional money from an after-school program for students at the prominent Baton Rouge school, running afoul of university policy.

“Petitioner contends these statements by defendants are false, defamatory and were made with actual malice,” Broussard said in her suit.

The suit said the arrangement questioned by auditors had been approved by then School Superintendent Wade Smith and key figures at LSU, including Damon Andrew, former dean of the college of education.

She said the Lab School had long allowed coaches to set up private entities to run summer camps. She and Rusciano applied to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office to reserve the name, Cub Care, for a limited liability company, but never followed through and actually created it.

Broussard acknowledged in her suit there was some disagreement at LSU during 2016-17, the first year the after-care program was launched, about whether Broussard and Rusciano should receive extra pay for overseeing the new initiative. Broussard claims she’s still owed $15,000.

But she said that was resolved in summer 2017 when Andrew reached an agreement LSU’s Human Resource Office, which had questioned the arrangement, specifying that Broussard and Rusciano’s job descriptions would be changed to include running the after-care program with additional pay of $15,000 a year for each.

But when the two administrators sought to get money they say they were owed for the 2016-17 school year, LSU wouldn’t pay. In May 2018, Rusciano hired an attorney and gave the university a formal demand letter seeking the unpaid compensation.

Rusciano, who is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by Broussard, declined to comment on the legal dispute.

"You just need to speak to Jill Craft," Rusciano said.

Craft said she's not representing Rusciano, only Broussard. She said Broussard just want the chance to clear her name.

"People like her work decades to build a reputation, and it is appalling that this can be taken from them in an instant for a false narrative," Craft said.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said LSU does not comment on pending litigation.

Broussard contends in her suit that things got ugly after Rusciano sent the demand letter seeking payment.

She said Jason Droddy, LSU’s vice president of external relations and then Human Resources Director A.G. Monaco threatned both her and Rusciano. She said Monaco “provoked” a subsequent internal audit released last fall, which preceded the state audit released in March.

Broussard’s description of the affair mirrors that of Smith, the former school superintendent who is now a professor at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. He defended Rusciano and Broussard in a five-page letter included in that original internal audit.

Smith lays out a different chain of events than auditors on the after-school program, saying the dispute related to correcting the failure to properly compensate Rusciano and Broussard for extra work.

“The efforts put forth by the principals to secure compensation for a year of work should not be construed as efforts to circumvent LSU policy,” Smith wrote.

While Rusciano was on leave this spring, Broussard continued to run the elementary school. Broussard said that change on May 22 when she was called into a meeting with Superintendent Westbrook and Dean Mitchell and was informed she was being demoted first to the new job of “special assistant to the interim superintendent” and then demoted again in August to an “instructor” and finally would be terminated in May 2020.

She said she demanded but was denied a "name-clearing" hearing. The suit alleges she deserves such hearing under state law that applies to school administrators and federal civil rights law. And in addition, Broussard earned tenure as a teacher back in 1988 and should receive the legal protections of tenure, according to the suit.

In her suit, Broussard is seeking to have the job actions taken against her reversed. And is seeking punitive damages as well as legal cost, saying LSU’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious, in bad faith” and violated her rights.