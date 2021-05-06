William F. Tate IV will be the first Black person to head LSU after a unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors on Thursday.

The board spent much of Thursday interviewing the three finalists before debating for 90 minutes behind closed doors, then voting to offer Tate the job of LSU system president and chancellor of the flagship — a job that one supervisor described as being a combatant in a political knife fight.

Tate is the provost of the University of South Carolina.

The other two finalists were Kelvin Droegemeier, who was President Donald Trump’s science adviser, and Jim Henderson, who is president of the University of Louisiana system’s nine public colleges. All three were questioned for more than an hour each.

Tate grew up on the southside of Chicago, “which means I’m really from Mississippi,” he said. Both his grandparents were part of the Great Migration between the two world wars when more than 100,000 Black Mississippians moved north for work and a chance to live in a less repressive environment.

Tate learned of the LSU job at a dinner in the Governor’s Mansion prior to attending the Oct. 24 football game between South Carolina and LSU. He was with University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen.

He sat next to LSU board Chair Robert Dampf. At the time, Tate said the discussion about the LSU presidential search was just entertaining small talk. Later, Tate was contacted by the firm searching for candidates.

Tate said the University of South Carolina is battling a sexual harassment scandal similar to LSU's, and he walked into the middle of it a year ago when the became the chief academic officer at the university. Tate has been criticized by students on the South Carolina campus for not dealing with the accused harsh enough.

Tate said a lawsuit has been filed, which muddies the situation.

He added that he remained silent during the face of protests, blog rants and Twitter posts to avoid further traumatizing the victims. He said if he were forced to comment in those circumstances, “I’ll walk away from any job in America."

“You have to deal with the perpetrator or he will continue to act,” replied Board of Supervisors member Jay Blossman, of Mandeville.

Tate said he removed the accused professor from campus and fired him from his administrative duties the day after being made aware of the allegations. “I want everyone (to) know that I am fully committed to remove whether you have tenure or not — gone, end of story," Tate said.

As chancellor, Tate will be responsible for the flagship campus’s academic, fiscal and administrative matters. As president, he will be the chief executive officer of the colleges and universities associated with the system, which in LSU’s case includes two four-year universities, one two-year institution, two medical schools, a law school, an agricultural center, research facilities and the Baton Rouge flagship, educating about 50,000 students.

Tate will take ownership of an ongoing scandal at LSU in which administrators are accused of covering up sexual misconduct allegations reported by female students over a period of years. Interim President Tom Galligan hired the Husch Blackwell law firm to investigate just how widespread and how deep the harassment claims went. The findings were so severe that the Louisiana Legislature launched hearings and are pursuing laws that would circumscribe many of the powers now held by LSU administrators.

Two current employees were suspended, two others were forced to change jobs, the university’s law firm for the past 80 years was fired, and new system of rules and protocols were put in place that details the responsibilities of faculty and administrators who hear of sexual misconduct complaints.

The chancellor of the medical school in Shreveport was suspended over allegations that he retaliated against professors and staffers who made complaints against two top administrators, both of whom were forced into retirement.

Meanwhile, the university is wrestling with its racist past. A special committee is trying to figure out what to do about the dozens of buildings and roads named after Confederates and segregationists scattered across campus.

Supervisor Lee Mallet, of Lake Charles, warned the three finalists that taking the top job at LSU was a political minefield.

“It’s serious politics,” he said. “They’ll knife you here. It’s a tough game here.”

Mallet said he wanted whomever the board chose to stay for a long time and not to quit in frustration after a few years.

Behind the scenes, supporters for each of the candidates served up negative information about the other candidates.

For Henderson, it was his receiving a doctorate in management, rather than a Ph.D., from the University of Maryland’s college that offers graduate degrees with an online component and limited in-person classes to nontraditional students.

Henderson made no apologies and pointed out that if was being hired to run one of LSU’s research arms, then having an academic degree would be more important.

“You’re hiring someone to run this university, to raise up this university,” Henderson said. “The role of president is to build relationships.”

He has worked with several governors and hundreds of legislators. While the other two candidates would eventually get up to speed on dealing with the Legislature, “my success would start in the morning,” he said.

Henderson is president of the University of Louisiana system, which has nine institutions, including the University of New Orleans and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, that educates about 91,000 students.

As Trump’s science adviser, Droegemeier was widely criticized for not mitigating the former president’s anti-science bent. But Droegemeier noted that he wasn’t appointed until after Trump withdrew the United States from the environmental Paris Accords.

He also said despite repeated reports, and contrary to Trump’s oft-repeated opinions, he believes climate change is real and that humans played a role. He had criticized Republicans in Congress for stripping funding from research of climate change.

“The White House helped a heck of a lot for having a thick skin,” Droegemeier said. “It was tough people who asked a lot of tough questions.”

Droegemeier is an expert on extreme weather and has a 35-year career in higher education. Droegemeier has been vice president for research at the University of Oklahoma and that state’s secretary of science and technology. He served on the National Science Board, which oversees the National Science Foundation, under Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

But his most prominent posting was as head of White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Droegemeier said the first LSU needs to do is rewrite its strategic plan, thinking about coalitions and crossovers that further research for the next 25 years.