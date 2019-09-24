The financial outlook for Louisiana's colleges and universities is the best it has been in the past decade, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday morning.

"It went from being cut every year to not being cut in our first two years and being plussed up in our third year," Dardenne said.

"So it is clearly better than it has been for the past decade," he said. "It is not where we want it to be but we are making progress."

Dardenne made his comments after addressing the Louisiana Board of Regents, which is starting budget hearings for spending proposals that will be reviewed by the 2020 Legislature.

Leaders of LSU, the Southern University System and the University of Louisiana System are scheduled to address the board Tuesday afternoon.

Dardnne noted that, under state law, the recently-unveiled $500 million surplus from the financial year that ended on June 30 cannot be used for college and university operations.

However, capital outlay is one of several areas that can benefit from the better-than-expected surplus, which would address a long-time complaint of college leaders.

"We are certainly going to be looking to help higher ed because of the huge backlog of capital outlay projects and deferred maintenance," he said.

Earlier this year the Legislature approved a $47.3 million increase for colleges and universities, including a $15 million boost for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS.

TOPS pays for most college tuition for students who qualify academically.

"TOPS is probably the best thing done in the state in the past couple of decades," Dardenne told the regents.

Higher education previously underwent 16 budget cuts over 10 years, including multiple rounds of mid-year budget reductions because colleges and health spending are among the most vulnerable state services during economic downturns.

"That is the most important thing for higher ed, that we have stability because they are susceptible to budget cuts, particularly mid-year budget cuts," Dardenne said.

"And I don't believe we are going to have mid-year budget cuts this year," he said. "I am hopeful we will have another surplus in the current budget year."

Dardenne was named to his post by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is running for a second term in the Oct. 12 primary.

