Louisiana’s accountability system for public schools is under review behind closed doors by a five-member “workgroup” of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, sparking questions and criticism on why taxpayers are being shut out.

BESE officials say they have been assured by their attorney the review is legal and not an attempt to get around the state's Open Meetings law, which would allow the public access.

But critics are asking why the study has to be held in private, especially since how public schools and students are rated is a volatile topic that sparks lots of interest from parents and others.

"They are talking about accountability and therefore we believe there should be more transparency around that conversation," said Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools.

"What is the private conversation?" Roemer asked. "I don't care if they are not voting. What are they talking about and who are they talking to."

Scott Sternberg, a Louisiana media lawyer who represents The Advocate and The Times-Picayune on public meeting issues, said the BESE "workgroup" is a committee under a different name.

"I have been litigating open meetings cases my entire career," Sternberg said Friday. "I don't know where they (BESE members) get the idea they can just appoint a committee and change the name to a work group and that will be okay."

Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney who was installed as the new BESE president on Wednesday, said the group is only gathering information, is not making recommendations to the full board and that videos of some of the sessions will be posted online.

Asked if he was content with how the study is being done Garvey said, "I am so far."

"We have asked our attorneys and our attorneys have said it is okay," he said. "It is a concern. Don't miss me on that. It is a concern of mine and for all of BESE. We want to follow the rules of the Open Meetings law."

BESE is an 11-member panel that sets policies for about 700,000 public school students statewide.

The review is an outgrowth of two failed bids last year by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to revamp how public schools are scrutinized.

Brumley proposed changes in how schools are rated, which would have trimmed the number of D- and F-rated schools by setting up a more generous scoring system.

BESE said the issue would be put off until an unspecified future date.

The superintendent also tried to launch the state's first accountability system for students in kindergarten, first and second grades, in part to help tackle Louisiana's dismal reading problems.

The board rejected that bid, leading Garvey and others to say they preferred a wide-ranging study of how schools are scrutinized rather than a piecemeal approach.

In October BESE voted to do just that, launching an accountability review panel led by Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans, with a report due to the full board by August. Orange Jones could not be reached for comment.

Others on the panel are Sandy Holloway, of Thibodeaux; Ronnie Morris, of Baton Rouge; Belinda Davis, of Baton Rouge and Michael Melerine, of Shreveport.

Shan Davis, executive director of BESE, advised members of the group that the board's attorney concluded the panel was not a subcommittee but one set up to make suggestions and recommendations to the full board, with the public allowed to weigh in then.

"By contrast, the function of a subcommittee is to act on behalf of the board and this is not that," Davis said in an email.

"Subcommittee meetings should be public meetings as opposed to work groups," she wrote. "There are no formal agendas for these meetings because no votes are taken."

Insiders said Brumley helped initiate the work group, and he said last year that he welcomed a chance to study the state's accountability system.

The superintendent declined comment, through a spokesperson.

Brigitte Nieland, director of government relations for the advocacy group Stand For Children, said she is comfortable with the review and members are not rewriting accountability rules or taking votes.

"It's a politically balanced group doing incredibly tedious research, looking at best practices in other states and working with Louisiana Department of Education staff, which will run simulations based on any number of scenarios," Nieland said in a text message. "I'm impressed that board members are tackling this."

Holloway, who is former president and who named the review members, made a similar point.

"We are not making any decisions," she said. "We are looking at what is out there."

Roemer, whose organizations advises charter schools, questioned how a near majority of BESE can hold closed-door meetings and talk about education.

"Does a video after the fact or minutes or whatever they do after the meeting count?"