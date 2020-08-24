On a normal weekend in late August, LSU's campus and the surrounding areas would be overflowing with students hanging out on the Parade Ground during the day or partying in Tigerland bars or fraternity houses at night.
But the weekend before the first day of classes in 2020 was a lot different because of the coronavirus pandemic. University leaders and public heath officials across the country have warned against large parties typical of college campuses.
Around LSU, some parties off-campus have raised eyebrows on social media. But some students say things have been more sedate than usual so far.
The LSU Parade Ground was filled with only a fraction of its usual crowd last weekend, and almost everybody was wearing masks. Tigerland was a wasteland — the popular group of bars has been closed since an outbreak was traced there over the summer.
The fraternity houses were quiet Saturday night as they finished a later-than-usual recruitment process, much of which was conducted virtually. At the intersection of Chimes Street and Highland Road, more people were crowded around Raising Canes and Insomnia Cookies than The Revelry or The Chimes rooftop bar.
Lexie Pegues and Grace Slipher, mass communication freshmen who are roommates in the South Hall residence hall, say they have not witnessed parties or large gatherings on campus in the week they have been there. And, where people are gathered, they seem to be wearing masks.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve seen any super large gatherings, definitely nothing over 10 people honestly,” Slipher said.
“There will be some people we see sitting on the Indian Mounds like studying or eating on the Parade Ground,” Pegues, an Auburn, Alabama native, added. “People will walk in some small groups around campus to eat or something, but we haven’t seen any people out really.”
It might be a different story for those living off-campus. Multiple videos on social media show a crowded party Friday night at the off-campus apartment The Ion. An initial video had over 1,000 retweets and 2,000 likes before the original poster set his account to private.
The video prompted arguments among students on social media about whether students should be attending parties while the bars continue to be closed.
Slipher believes that LSU’s policies seem to be more strict than other universities and the administration is doing their best to make it as normal a school year as possible, especially for freshmen in a new environment entirely.
For example, move-in day was more structured to try and avoid contact.
Move-ins were split into two different sections — the first from Aug. 15-19 and the second from Aug. 20-23. Families signed up for specific times to move in; once guests exited the building, they were not allowed back in the dorm buildings.
LSU adopted a policy in 2017 requiring first-year students to live on campus. That requirement remains in place this year, and the process for applying for an exemption is the same.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said housing occupancy and exemption numbers have been consistent with previous years, despite the pandemic and many online classes.
Other typical venues of on-campus life have changed for students as well. The LSU dining halls — The 5 and The 459 — are no longer-self serve and now have to-go options and the ability to eat socially distanced in the halls. The LSU recreation center is open, but requires masks and all machines to be wiped down before and after use.
LSU Residential Life and the Student Health Center have aside both on and off-campus housing units in which students who test positive can be isolated and quarantined. The goal is to prevent spread within a residence hall.
LSU set aside 200 of those spaces for campus residents, according to LSU Assistant Vice President for Residential Life Steve Waller. He did not disclose the specific locations, citing privacy concerns.
As of Aug. 24, the university has reported 33 positive cases since move-in day on Aug. 15, according to a tracker on its website.
Though the quarantine space is available if necessary, Ballard said students will be encouraged to return home in the case of a positive test.
Pegues said that, even though LSU is providing these spaces, she thinks her parents would bring her home if she contracted the virus.
LSU interim president Tom Galligan said in an open letter to students and staff in early August that the university will use a contact tracing program to prevent large clusters of positive cases. The university has already confirmed that small percentages of students will be randomly tested throughout the semester.
LSU announced on Aug. 21 the university would be opening four new pods for rapid COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff. LSU will offer two types of tests — a rapid antigen test and PCR, or polymerase chain reaction.
According to an LSU news release, this will give the university the ability to test up to 5,000 people a day.
The four testing locations will be at:
- Nicholson Drive next to the LSU Foundation Building
- South Stadium Drive in front of the Agriculture Metal Building
- South Campus Drive behind Annie Boyd Hall
- Dalrymple Drive adjacent to the Pentagon Residence Halls
It's not the freshman year anybody may have expected — between dining hall adjustments, online and hybrid classes and Zoom dorm meetings — but Pegues and Slipher are making the most of it.
“I’m go-with-the-flow, so like whatever you tell me, that’s what I’m going to do," Pegues said. "Definitely the safety of people is important. We’re very masked up every place that we go at home. I think it’ll be OK. That's just the new normal now.”