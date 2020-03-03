While there have no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, local schools leaders may consider temporarily closing schools if there is a community outbreak, according to the state Department of Education.

"As with any threat to student and faculty safety, such steps should be taken in consultation with medical experts and local government leaders," the agency's website says.

The information is part of a list of frequently asked questions that state Superintendent of Education John White referred district leaders to in a message sent on Tuesday.

The website also spells out how officials will learn of any confirmed cases, how individuals can be tested and what can be done to protect students and adults.

If a student shows symptoms of the illness his or her parents or legal custodians should be advised, the department says.

School leaders are also being advised to keep buildings clean, including handrails, sinks and drinking fountains, dispensers, desks and bathrooms.

White noted to local school leaders that more information is available at the website of the Louisiana Department of Health.

