Students at Glen Oaks High School will get job shadowing, internships and possibly even jobs at Baton Rouge General, thanks to a new partnership between the school and hospital.

School district leaders hope it will boost Glen Oaks and its decades-old medical magnet program, which have slowly lost students and been eclipsed by other schools and programs.

“You have a great medical magnet school, but what we want to do is to have our people work with your teachers and instructors and help them with curriculum development,” Paul Douglas, Baton Rouge General’s vice president of strategy and human resources, told the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board at a recent meeting. “We want to open up students to all the alternatives with a health system.”

The upgraded program will roll out in the fall of 2020. A fresh recruiting and marketing drive to attract students could kick off as early as January, with the hospital doing some of the marketing, she said.

Douglas explained how the partnership will work.

“There will be times we will go to the school to do teaching, work with staff, work on various programs, but also there will be job shadowing, internships, other types of programs, rotations, where students can come onto our different programs,” he said.

The job shadowing will occur both at the hospital’s main campus at Picardy Avenue and at its Mid-City campus.

Glen Oaks’ current medical program focuses on nursing fields and first responders, but Baton Rouge General is offering the chance to learn about other fields such as physician’s assistants, physical therapists and office jobs in hospital administration.

“It’s great for those who don’t want to deal with medicine directly, but still want to be in a hospital setting,” said East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Dadrius Lanus.

Lanus, a 2007 Glen Oaks graduate, has a family connection to the medical magnet program.

“My brother came through the program and now he’s a pediatric surgeon,” he said.

The school has lost cachet as other high schools in Baton Rouge have launched their own medical programs. Lanus points in particular to Lee High, which in 2016 opened a biomedical track that’s connected to LSU.

“It’s hard to compete with a school like Lee High,” Lanus said.

Glen Oaks High’s enrollment is currently 643 students. Only 442 of them, though, are in traditional high school grades. The rest are middle schoolers who came to the high school after the closure of nearby North Banks Middle School.

The high school has had its share of woes. Its 6650 Cedar Grove Drive campus flooded in August 2016, one of 10 public schools in Baton Rouge that flooded during the heavy rains that month. That disaster set in motion $23 million in repairs and renovations that are set to conclude in January 2021.

Glen Oaks has also struggled academically. The state in November gave it a low D academic letter grade and its overall performance declined slightly this past year while most other schools in Baton Rouge improved.

After he joined the School Board in January 2019, Lanus said he began looking for ways to raise up his alma mater. At first, Lanus favored bringing in brand new programs, but after some discussion he agreed that shoring up existing programs made more sense.

Soon after, discussions began with Baton Rouge General about participating in that effort. Those talks culminated in a memorandum of understanding that the School Board approved on Dec. 12.

Theresa Porter, director of magnet programs, said Baton Rouge General’s signing-on with the school represents a dramatic and positive shift.

“We’re talking about a major organization that wants to support one of our schools,” she said.