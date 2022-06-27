The state Department of Education needs to strengthen its internal controls after a since-fired employee misappropriated nearly $75,000 in federal funds, according to an audit released Monday morning.
The department was also faulted on how it allocated $2.7 million in payments for vouchers, which are state aid that allow some students in troubled public schools to attend private schools.
Both issues are included in an 18-page report by Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack.
The review said that in March, 2021 agency officials learned that one of their employees manipulated data in the Child Care Assistance Program, which helps low-income families pay for child care while they work, attend school or undergo job training.
"The misappropriation of funds occurred because DOE (Department of Education) did not have adequate controls in place to prevent the employee from manipulating data used to process provider payments and from changing banking information in the payment system," the report says.
The employee was suspended, then fired in April, 2021 and was arrested in June that year on charges that included theft, computer fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, filing or maintaining false public records and malfeasance in office.
The state repaid $74,250 to the federal government.
In a written response, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said the department partially concurred with Waguespack's report.
"The misappropriation of funds occurred as a result of management override, which defeats any type of internal control," Brumley wrote.
"In this instance, the internal controls did, in fact, identify the issue," he said. "LDOE was able to act quickly and ensure corrective action was taken."
He said the department has made changes, including additional reviews when changes are made in banking practices.
In the other area, Waguespack said the department made $2.7 million in voucher payments "without ensuring those payments did not exceed the maximum payments allowed."
The audit said that, in June of 2021, the agency allocated the funds to cover tuition hikes that were not certified at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The report says voucher payments cannot exceed tuition and fees paid by students not taking part in the state program or what students at public schools get in annual state aid.
It also said state education officials submitted required reports to the Legislature one year late in one instance and one month late in another.
In his response, Brumley said the $2.7 million payment was justified.
He said in 2017 the state Department of Education froze tuition amounts to schools that accept voucher students with the understanding they would be made up once funds became available, which happened in 2021.
Brumley said the reports to the Legislature were late because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and multiple hurricanes.
Check back with The Advocate for more detals.