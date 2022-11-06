Underwater on a pricey lease on its facility, a charter school official in Plaquemine said he decided to "get creative" as they looked for ways to boost flagging student enrollment and generate enough money to pay the school's landlord.
In a report released last week, outside auditors hired by the state to look into Iberville Charter Academy questioned both the onerous terms of the lease and how the school went about increasing its enrollment.
The enrollment drive involved establishing “learning pods” across south Louisiana — without informing the state first — to help boost enrollment beyond the small number of students at the school at 24360 Enterprise Blvd. in Plaquemine.
Auditors found that 263 of the 503 students Iberville Charter had enrolled in February were not learning on-site but were in these pods. The auditors found no evidence the charter school had previously notified the state of these pods.
These actions, and others, led the auditors to call for the immediate closure of the charter school.
In a letter in response, Gary McGoffin, a Lafayette attorney representing the charter school, trashed the audit, saying it is “of no value and should be totally disregarded.”
McGoffin argues the school was within its legal right under state law to set up the learning pods as it did. The attorney also defended the program fees, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 a year, that parents paid at those pods weren’t tuition as the auditors asserted, but the kind of fees that other public schools routinely charge parents for extra educational services such as before and after school care or music lessons.
In his letter, though, McGoffin did not address the auditors' concerns about the exorbitant lease, which obligated the South Louisiana Charter Foundation to pay annually more than $1 million per year.
The audit is now in the hands of Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack, who said he has people looking into it, but wouldn’t say any more.
The Louisiana Department of Education commissioned the audit in January, and it was completed Sept. 29. It was conducted by TenSquare, a Washington, D.C-based consulting company with an office in New Orleans and which works with lots of charter schools.
The Advocate obtained a copy of the audit and the response Monday via a public records request.
Iberville Charter Academy is governed by the South Louisiana Charter Foundation, the same nonprofit board that oversees South Baton Rouge Charter School. Both schools are operated by Charter Schools USA, a large, for-profit charter management company based in Fort Lauderdale.
Iberville Charter Academy is one of seven schools in Louisiana operated by Charter Schools USA. With more than 6,000 students, the company runs the second-largest charter school network in the state.
Iberville Charter Academy opened its doors on Enterprise Boulevard in Plaquemine in August 2014 in a new $9.5 million, 36,773-square-foot facility. The facility was built to house as many as 650 students. Charter school leaders projected the school would attract some 430 students that fall and grow over time.
It never came close. That fall it enrolled just 270 students. It topped out at about 310 students before declining. By fall 2017, its enrollment had dropped to 230 students, with a tiny kindergarten of just 14 students. For most of its history, Iberville Charter has had the lowest enrollment of all the schools in the Charter Schools USA network in Louisiana.
To get it built, the charter foundation entered into an onerous lease with Red Apple Development, a sister company to Charter Schools USA also based in Fort Lauderdale. Red Apple had purchased the property in a cash sale for almost $9.5 million from another affiliated company, Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies Inc.
According to the Iberville Parish Assessor’s Office, the property is currently valued at almost $6.2 million. Red Apple pays $95,000 a year in property taxes.
As part of its lease, the nonprofit board over Iberville Charter is required to pay almost $21.5 million over the 20-year term of the lease. And that’s on top of a 15% management fee the board is paying to Charter School USA to operate the school.
Auditors were sharply critical of the decision to enter this lease.
“The board president signed a lease that would bankrupt the school if it failed to meet its enrollment targets in the first four years of operation,” according to the audit. “When asked what alternatives the board considered, the response (was) that no options were available.”
Unable to make that $1 million-plus payment, the board successfully petitioned Red Apple for a one-year waiver, but the lease was otherwise not changed. In June 2021, as its financial distress continued, the Iberville Charter board obtained a $533,000 loan from Charter School USA to be paid back 15 months later at a 3% interest rate.
The auditors faulted the charter board for not acting to “to either modify the agreement or move to a new, less expensive, location that would be better for their school.”
Instead, in a phone interview in May with auditor Kathleen Padian, board President John Pierre said the low enrollment prompted Iberville Charter to “get creative” to try to enroll additional students.
“We had to figure out ways to serve a larger population because in-person enrollment was not going to make it (financially),” according to notes from that interview included in the audit.
Pierre also told Padian he was in the dark on some aspects of what the charter school was doing to boost enrollment.
“I didn’t know we had other locations, only virtual or online programs for kids who couldn’t travel to the Iberville building,” Pierre said.