A charter school in Baker has reversed course, promoting children to the next grade who it told earlier this week they’d have to go to summer school or be held back a year because their reading performance was below school standards.
Advantage Charter Academy in Baker recently toughened its promotional standards but neglected to tell parents until late in the school year, many after final report cards prompting complaints. Now the school is admitting it moved too quickly and that it's "deeply sorry."
“We have made a mistake in the process outlined in our student handbook by failing to inform parents in a timely manner of our intent to retain their child,” said Leah Nixon, a spokeswoman for the school, in a statement issued Friday afternoon. “Our handbook states those conversations should have taken place before winter break, but that did not happen."
Nixon works for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based National Heritage Academies, a for-profit charter school network which operates a handful of schools in Louisiana, including Advantage.
School leaders are calling parents to apologize and left them know their children can be promoted, Nixon said. The school, though, may they still recommend that some children stay in their current grade “in order to master reading skills at grade level,” she said.
Nixon did not say how many children were affected by the goof or what grades they are in. Advantage opened in 2014 and has more than 600 students in grades kindergarten to eight. Friday was its last day of school for the current school year.