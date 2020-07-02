The president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board called for resignation of board member Connie Bernard on Thursday, becoming the fifth member of the nine-person panel to ask her to step down.

"I now respectfully ask Mrs. Bernard to resign her office as a member of the EBR School Board," said Mike Gaudet in a statement released on his Facebook page.

On June 22, Gaudet issued a statement critical of Bernard for apparently shopping during a June 18 School Board while the board was debating whether to rename Lee High School to a name not associated with Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. But Gaudet stopped short of calling for Bernard's resignation.

That same day, the four African American board members -- Dawn Collins, Tramelle Howard, Dadrius Lanus and Evelyn Ware-Jackson -- called for Bernard's resignation for her behavior at that board meeting as well as for a June 10 TV interview where she said people offended by the name of Lee High should "learn a bit more" about the general.

Bernard has vowed to serve out her third term, which ends Dec. 31. She is a fighting an effort to recall her from her District 8 seat.

The School Board, under Louisiana law, does not have the ability to vote off one of its own members.

Bernard apologized for her June 10 comments, but has insisted she wasn't shopping June 18; she said a pop-up ad on her laptop failed to close. Witnesses who saw her that night immediately questioned her denial. And on Monday, the school system released her internet browsing history from her School Board laptop and it suggested she was shopping online during much of that board meeting.

Gaudet alluded to the browser history information in in his statement Thursday. He said he's changed his mind because of "new information that has come to light which shows her public statement on the issue was, in my opinion, misleading."

"I believe this erodes her ability to retain the confidence of the public that we serve," Gaudet wrote. "We work diligently to improve public education in East Baton Rouge and without public confidence, our job is more difficult. Most critically the children, with whose education we are entrusted, will suffer the greatest in the long run."

"I do not make this request lightly," Gaudet said. "I know that Mrs. Bernard takes her responsibilities to represent all children seriously. She is an elected official and her voters need a voice."

Gaudet, however, said he is staying out of the recall effort directed at Bernard.

"I respect the wisdom and authority of the voters in her district to make that decision. It is their decision to make and theirs alone," Gaudet said.

Gaudet's statements leaves just three board members who have yet to call for Bernard's resignation: Mark Bellue, Jill Dyason, David Tatman.

Soon after Gaudet posted his statement, Lanus, who is leading up the recall effort, responded on his FB page: "Checkmate #ByeConnie."