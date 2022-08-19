Despite a push by early childhood education advocates, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Friday proposed new early learning standards for Louisiana's youngest students need more work amid criticism the benchmarks could inject controversial racial topics into classrooms.
The changes, which apply to children from birth to age 5, were approved without dissent by a review committee after a one-year study, and then backed by two other education panels.
Backers are urging the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to approve the standards when BESE tackles the issue on Tuesday.
But controversy is swirling around how teachers, caretakers and others should handle "social and emotional development" for children, including how they interact with each other and adults.
"Social emotional learning is considered by many to be a Trojan horse for critical race theory," Brumley said, a reference to the view that the legacy of White supremacy continues to play a major, negative role in today's society.
"I have shared with individuals who would like to see this pass through that I could not recommend this at this point because of what we are hearing from parents and policymakers alike," he said.
Brumley said the proposed changes include "potentially divisive concepts."
Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and leader of the review committee, disputed the need for any delay on the benchmarks.
"These standards simply have nothing to do with critical race theory and frankly the department leadership knows that," Sonnier said in an email Friday.
"It is unfortunate that these standards have become the target of so much misinformation but it is even more unfortunate that the department leadership seems unwilling to stand by them," she said.
Others who say the benchmarks need more work include the Louisiana Family Forum, which says it represents traditional family values; a statewide group called Save Our Schools and state Reps. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales and a former BESE member and Chuck Owen, R-Leesville, a member of the House Education Committee.
The standards are described as common, developmentally-appropriate expectations for what children should know at various ages, including infants, young toddlers, older toddlers, those 36-48 months old and 48-60 months.
Topics include early literacy, cognitive development, physical development and other areas.
Critics did not cite specific passages that they find objectionable.
The proposed changes are at https://go.boarddocs.com/la/bese/Board.nsf/files/CHCR5E6C4D82/$file/AGII_6.2Handout_0822.pdf.
Jennifer Carignan, who lives in St. Tammany Parish and is president of Save Our Schools, said language in the benchmarks mimics that used by what she called a left-learning non-profit group CASEL that promotes social emotional learning, including issues like gender identity and understanding systematic racism.
"CASEL is tending to push toward the left in a partisan way," Carignan said. "We would not like to have our learning standards linked to that."
CASEL says social and emotional learning is needed throughout a student's schooling.
"SEL can help address various forms of inequity and empower young people and adults to co-create thriving schools and contribute to safe, healthy, and just communities," CASEL says on its website.
The proposed standards for 4- and 5-year-olds say they should "demonstrate prosocial behavior."
Another asks them to "accurately label one's own feelings."
One for 3- and 4-year-olds ask that they "accurately identify basic emotions in others and respond with care and concern."
The benchmarks also say children should be able to separate from trusted adults in familiar settings, understand how their behavior affects others and manage emotions.
In a message to members Friday, Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills said the proposed changes need more public input.
"Concerns about the new standards relate to how very young children would be taught to view themselves, their culture and their community have been raised," Mills said.
The review committee worked on the standards for one year, finishing in April of 2022.
The benchmarks have since been endorsed by the Superintendents' Advisory Council and the Early Childhood Care and Education Advisory Council.
Sonnier said the changes were open to public comment, and parents and pediatricians weighed in.
Others noted that Louisiana's new social studies standards initially sparked criticism that they presented an overly dreary view of Louisiana and the nation's racial history and its impact today before BESE approved revised benchmarks in March.
Brumley said at the time that he did not want anything resembling critical race theory in the social studies guidelines.
Owen said he urged his two BESE members -- Holly Boffy, of Lafayette, and Michael Melerine, of Shreveport, -- to delay action on the standards.
"The state has collectively decided that we need to do better with early childhood," Owen said. "Let's make sure we get it right is the reason I asked for the pause."