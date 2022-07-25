The superintendent who oversees the Louisiana School for the Deaf and other operations was dismissed Monday after being placed on paid leave pending an investigation of his job performance.
Ernest Garrett III, who was in charge of the Special School District, was removed from his post following a closed-door meeting to review his tenure by the district's board of directors.
Ronnie Morris, who led a three-member personnel group, declined to spell out specifically why the board opted to replace Garrett.
However, Morris said a report on Garrett's job performance done by an attorney for the district will be turned over the the Office of Inspector General and the Division of Administration.
Morris, of Baton Rouge, represents the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on the Special School District's board of directors.
He said Garrett, who held the job for 34 months, never had an employment contract.
Garrett, who was paid $150,000 per year, was placed on paid leave May 16.
Katherine Granier, who is deputy superintendent of financial and administrative services, has been serving as acting superintendent and will retain that title at least until the board meets Aug. 9 to review her job performance.
Granier was out of the office Monday and could not be reached for comment.
The Special School District oversees the Louisiana School for the Deaf, Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired and about 300 children housed in the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Office of Developmental Disabilities and other agencies.
It has an annual budget of about $36 million and includes 276 employees.
Garrett is former CEO of the Deaf Empowerment Awareness Foundation Inc., which is in the St. Louis area.
Before that he was the first Black superintendent of the Missouri School for the Deaf.
Garrett was named superintendent by then state Superintendent of Education John White after a nationwide search.
Since then operations of the district have changed and the board is in charge of hiring and firing superintendents.
