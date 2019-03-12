After a pitch from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning approved a $1,000 teacher pay raise and a $39 million hike in state aid for public schools.

The measure, which faces a final vote on Wednesday, will be sent to the Legislature for the session that begins on April 8.

Lawmakers will be able to accept or reject the plan but cannot change it.

The package also includes a $500 pay raise for support workers, which includes school bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others.

All of the increases would take effect for the 2019-20 school year.

Edwards' appearance before the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education marked the first of its kind since he took office in 2016.

"I believe it is a plan we can all come behind and support," he said.

The boost in state aid for public schools - 1.375 percent -- would be just the second such increase in the past decade.

The governor said he wants this year's teacher pay boost to be the first over three years in hopes of Louisiana again reaching the regional average.

Teachers are paid an average of $50,000 per year now.

The only controversy focused on a bid by state Superintendent of Education John White to earmark $3 million of the $39 million increase for career and technical education and dual enrollment -- high school students earning college credit.

White said the $3 million amounted to a mere two percent of the nearly $140 million in increased public school spending pushed by Edwards.

He said too many students are missing out on earning industry-based credentials and dual enrollment in high school because of a lack of money.

Critics said local districts need all the $39 million to address specific needs in their areas.

BESE member Doris Voitier said that, while career and technical education has shown growth in recent years, "there are multiple needs."

"This money is extremely important to be used in each school district with where that particular need exists," said Voitier, who is superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District.

They also noted that the plan approved was endorsed by the influential Superintendents Advisory Council and a task force that advises BESE on public school spending.

BESE's request is contained in a formula called the Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP.

The vote Tuesday was made by a committee of the board.

However, virtually the entire panel was on hand and final approval on Wednesday is all but certain.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.