The 2017-2018 Louisiana school and district performance scores were released Thursday. The state as a whole maintained a B grade for a second consecutive year after receiving a C in 2015-2016, according to annual school academic results released by the state.
While Louisiana's overall score dropped this year from 86.8 to 76.1, the lower score can be attributed to more demanding national education standards.
Under the old scoring system, the state would have a score of 93, a 6.2 point increase.
