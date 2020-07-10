Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging the state's top school board to avoid mandating the use of face masks by students and teachers when schools reopen next month.

"We believe that mandating students to wear masks creates a situation that may cross the line on liberty, and also may become a tremendous distraction with enforcement," Landry said in his letter, which is dated July 9.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to approve emergency, minimum health standards for classrooms.

BESE is required to act on the issue under legislation that won final approval during the special session, which ended June 30.

Landry's letter is also addressed to state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who has previously said his department does not have the authority to mandate the use of face masks by students and teachers.

On June 25 the department issued its own guidelines for schools, which says students in third grade and older and adults should wear face masks "to the maximum extent possible" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Landry noted that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended face coverings for students and others "as feasible."

He said he is concerned that requiring masks would turn teachers and school administrators into "mask-enforcement police rather than educators."