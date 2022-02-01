The state is launching a 17-member panel to study how to fortify public school buildings against hurricanes and devise best practices for schools when storms strike, officials said Tuesday.

"Over the last two years Louisiana has been catastrophically impacted by six hurricanes -- two of which were among the strongest in our state's history," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.

"Many coastal public schools have been devastated from the repeated barrage of high winds, torrential rain and flash funds, resulting in billions of dollars in damages, roofs torn off, hallways flooded, walls collapsed," Brumley said.

The study, the first of its kind, will be done by The Protect Louisiana Schools: Hurricane Preparedness Commission.

Brumley said in an interview state officials have tried to support school systems when storms strike.

But he said he was struck by the lack of any playbook to offer assistance.

"How can we be prepared for storms and how can systems respond quickly and appropriately in the aftermath of a storm," Brumley said.

"There really was not a source of information," he said, adding that common questions arise from a wide range of areas.

The state has about 1,700 public schools.

Exactly how schools can be made more hurricane resistant without incurring huge costs is unclear.

"Even in the same geographic area buildings weather storms much differently," Brumley said.

He said the panel is expected "to make some recommendations to school systems on best models, best policies, best code and standards."

The ideas could also include how local school officials can engage with utility companies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency and have easy access to information on state policies for education waivers.

Brumley said written plans would also ease problems that can arise when school systems change leaders.

The panel includes state lawmakers and representatives of colleges and the private sector.

The membership includes state Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles and state Rep. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie.

St. Bernard Parish schools superintendent Doris Voitier and Tiffany Delcour, chief operations officer for NOLA Public Schools, are also on the committee.

More information is available at ProtectLaSchools.org.

