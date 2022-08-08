A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul.
A five-member panel of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education directed the state Department of Education to come up with a proposal for BESE to debate on Aug. 23.
Whether the full board will embrace the new rules is unclear, in part because the panel will be grappling with proposed changes that five of its 11 members have been studying for the past eight months.
While the new policies would touch on a wide range of school accountability measures, the biggest complaints have focused on high schools. Annual letter grades for public schools gets lots of attention, and any push to revamp how schools are scored is sure to trigger controversy.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have repeatedly said it makes no sense for 70% of public high schools to be rated A or B when other academic indicators suggest those grades are far too generous.
Critics have noted that only 37% of high school students have achieved the second highest level of achievement on LEAP 2021, called mastery, which tests students on math, English, social studies and science. Meanwhile, 35% of students in grades 3-8 achieved the same level while only 41% of 3-8 schools are rated A or B.
Also, the average ACT score for high school students is 18, which is well below what experts consider college readiness.
The plan would make it tougher for schools to earn an A-rating, in part by requiring students in those schools to earn 12 credits in college classes and get passing marks on two college-level exams.
The new high school rules would take effect with the 2025-26 school, which partly answered complaints from superintendents that any such overhaul should be delayed for several years.
Superintendents have said the high school changes are too sweeping and should be put off until 2026 or later, in part over fears of a wholesale drop in high school grades.
"Let us not rush into a system that leads to unintended consequences," Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, told the study group. Faulk presented the group with a detailed list of changes to the plan that superintendents favor.
Brumley said after the meeting, "When we are talking about high schools it is hard for me to reconcile that 37% of our kids are mastering content, 18 on the ACT is our average and 70% of high schools are A and B.
"And so I am just trying to raise the expectations, raise the standards, and I think our high schools will rise to that level of expectation."
Asked about opposition from local superintendents Brumley said: "It is a more rigorous system. It is going to require them to think about their resource allocation that are scarce, their staff allocations.
"I understand what they are saying. But ultimately I just feel like we owe it to our kids to raise the expectations right now," he said. "The systems have met the expectations of the current formula, as evidenced by 70% of them being A and B. But at the same time we have 30% of our kids mastering content. I just believe we have to raise that standard."
One of the changes that has sparked criticism would limit access to a high school exam called WorkKeys to students on the TOPS Tech pathway, and starting a career after high school.
The current rules allow both university- and career-bound student to take the test, which is regarded as less rigorous than the ACT and has led to inflated high school performance scores.
Another part of the plan would disallow ACT scores of 17 from counting when high school performance scores are tabulated.
Other changes would revamp how students and schools earn points through academic growth.
Critics say today's system is too generous.
Belinda Davis, a BESE member who lives in Baton Rouge and a member of the study group, urged department officials to share a wide range of information with board members when they are briefed on the upcoming proposal.
Davis said if she had not been reviewing the issues since January the proposed changes would be overwhelming.