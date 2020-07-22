Students attending Roman Catholic schools in Baton Rouge will return to physical classes next month, the Diocese announced Wednesday.

The church said its schools have been consulting with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, which is making recommendations on classroom configurations and logistics for recesses, lunch and when students move between classrooms.

School and church officials stressed the importance of in-person learning, while also adding that Catholic schools could revert to online learning if the need arises.

"It is important for students to have social interaction at school for their holistic development, so the ideal is for students to return to classrooms and develop relationships with teachers and their peers," the Diocese said.

Schools will offer online learning for students on a case-by-case basis. "There is no 'one size fits all' protocol," the church said.

The announcement comes as a number of public schools in the state, including in East Baton Rouge Parish, have pushed back dates students can return to campus following a recent rise in new coronavirus cases.

Catholic schools will have the ability to set their own start and end times and some may have to stagger times to help parents with carpool traffic if public school bus service isn't running because of the pandemic.

Along with state social distancing requirements, schools may also add temperature checks for visitors and students, and require parents to answer health-related questions on the school's app each morning. Lunches may also be delivered to students' classrooms or schools might offer outdoor eating.

East Baton Rouge Parish schools, citing concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases, announced earlier in the day Wednesday that students will start the beginning of the school year online until early September.

School leaders also pushed back the start of the school year to Aug. 10.