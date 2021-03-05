Sito Narcisse, the new Baton Rouge schools superintendent, released a report from outside consultants yesterday that said "time is running out" for parish public schools to avoid "becoming one more large urban school system that is under-resourced and full of dysfunction."
Here's a quick list of some the report's biggest observations and recommendations. To read a more in-depth story on the report, click here; to read the report itself, click here:
- Expand magnet schools: The report calls for more of these specialized schools, which have admissions criteria to enroll. Suggested new schools include a law and public policy high school; a language immersion high school; and an arts high school. The consultants argued that creating more magnet schools could attract students currently in private schools, reversing declines in enrollment and funding.
- Try to prevent a breakaway school district in St. George: "The District should do everything to keep St. George within the EBR system," the report says. "While it may seem like negotiable allocation of resources in the short run, it is necessary for the continued health of the District. In that spirit, resources may have to be used to make EBR more attractive that might initially seem disproportionate but will ultimately help all students."
- Change how teachers can transfer schools: The current system, the report says, allows experienced teachers to leave low-income schools, leaving those schools with less-experienced educators
- Reorganize and expand the Central Office: Years of cuts to administration in the name of trimming bureaucracy have left principals without clear direction, the report argues.
- Consider reassigning principals: The report suggests principals should be re-evaluated after five to seven years, saying research suggests that principals in one place longer that than grow less effective over time.