After nearly a decade of budget cuts, state aid for LSU is now about the same as it was in 1991, school president F. King Alexander said Tuesday.

"I am glad we didn't hit the '80's but that was talked about during the legislative session," Alexander told the Louisiana Board of Regents.

"It is not inflation adjusted or anything," he said after the meeting.

"That is how you go from an 80-20 split, where the state is paying 80 percent, and now they are paying 20 percent and the students are paying 80 percent," Alexander said.

The Regents are in the early stages of hearing financial needs from LSU, Southern University and others.

The panel is set to meet on Wednesday, including a possible discussion of revised admission rules at LSU.

Higher education has been among the top targets for budget cuts since 2008 amid recurring state budget problems.

The Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards earlier this year agreed on a tax hike aimed at stabilizing funding for state services.

However, pent up demand from health care advocates, public school teachers and others will put new pressure on an even improved state financial outlook.

Marty Chabert, chairman of the Board of Regents, told Alexander and other school officials that Edwards is committed to boosting state dollars for colleges and universities.

"It is going to start there," Chabert said. "We have some hope."

Edwards, in an appearance before the board on Aug. 21, said higher education is a key priority but also said state aid for public schools tops his list for 2019.

State assistance for LSU, about $130 million, has held steady for the past two years.

But that followed 16 reductions over nearly 10 years, which left LSU last in the Southeastern Conference in state spending per student and next to last nationally among peer institutions.

Only Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo., gets less, he said.

"We are on the bottom," Alexander said.

State aid for rival schools in Georgia, Kentucky and elsewhere is rising by 3 percent or so per year.

Alexander said faculty pay raises are a top need, especially since average pay is 12th of 14 schools in the SEC.

"We don't want to stay at the bottom of this level," he told regents.

"We know faculty are incredibly mobile," Alexander said. "We have to give them a dose of hope and optimism. We have to work to keep them."

Faculty on the Baton Rouge campus have gotten 3 percent merit pay raises for the past two years.

Alexander said LSU has stemmed the annual loss from its teaching ranks, especially when budgets were being slashed regularly.

The school has 157 new faculty members.

'Our brand is not our problem," he said. "Being financially stable is."

Earlier in the meeting Ray Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus, said capital needs are among the school's priorities, especially as it celebrates its 138th anniversary.

The list of deferred maintenance for the system totals $96.8 million, including $76 million on the Baton Rouge campus.