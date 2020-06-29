Records show that Connie Bernard, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member who denied accusations of online shopping during a board meeting when the renaming of Lee High School was discussed, had an internet browser search history showing extensive activity on a clothing website during the June meeting, according to a WAFB-TV report.

Through a public records request, the station accessed Bernard's internet search history from the evening of the meeting and found that she was shopping for discounted women's clothing on the website thredUP for about an hour.

Bernard previously claimed that a photo purportedly showing her shopping was a "pop up" ad that she failed to close.

The report said Bernard started browsing the shopping website just before 8:30 p.m. and continued through the discussion to rename the Baton Rouge school named after Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Some on BREC board no longer want Connie Bernard as a member; vote to seek removal tonight The board of East Baton Rouge's parks and recreation system may move Thursday to seek the removal of embattled school board member Connie Bern…

Her online shopping lasted for nearly an hour until public comment began, the station's obtained records show.

Bernard has been under fire after former state senate candidate Gary Chambers posted a photo of her online shopping during the meeting.

At the meeting, she joined other members in voting unanimously to rename the high school, but controversial comments made by Bernard about doing research before supporting the Lee High name change later surfaced.

+4 Connie Bernard, facing a recall, is not backing down: 'She's getting ready for a fight' Those expecting Connie Bernard to quickly resign from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board in the face of recent controversy are likely to…

Her fellow school board members and others in the Baton Rouge community have called for her resignation, and a petition has been created to remove her from her position. Bernard, however, has since said she would not leave her post.