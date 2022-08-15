Southern University has reimposed a mask mandate for the fall semester, effective Monday.
In a statement Sunday night, the university system said the order covers all of its campuses: Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, the law center and its agricultural research and extension center.
The statement did not say what prompted the order, only that it was doing so "in an effort to keep its campus communities safe" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The school also said its previous vaccine protocols remain in place.
For students, it means
- having proof of vaccination,
- submitting a medical or religious exemption, or
- submitting a letter of dissent.
For faculty and other employees, it means
- providing proof of vaccination or submitting a medical or religious exemption.
Anyone dissenting or citing an exemption will submit to regular COVID-19 testing if they want to be on campus.