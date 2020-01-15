All public school employees in Central will soon find more money in their paychecks thanks to pay raises enacted last week.

The Central School Board approved across-the-board annual pay raises of $1,000 for educators and $500 for support workers. Most of Central’s 475 employees will first see the raises in their Jan. 27 paychecks.

The raises match pay raises approved by the state Legislature in June. They amount to a combined state and local pay raise of $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for staff.

And a new teacher salary schedule, also approved Thursday, increases the salaries of some Central teachers even more.

Starting teachers who have only a bachelor’s degree got the biggest boost; their salaries have increased by $2,914 a year on top of the pay raises. Bachelor’s only teachers with more experience didn’t benefit nearly as much. By the time they have 15 years of classroom experience, they are earning just $14 more a year. Those with more than 15 years of experience didn’t see any increase beyond the pay raises that everyone is getting.

While the new salary schedule grandfathers existing teachers, it also lowers the salaries of future hires who have advanced degrees. The decrease ranges from just a few dollars a year to as much as $8,306 a year, depending on how many years of experience they have.

Bond refinancing reaps big savings, Central Schools superintendent gets strong evaluation Taking advantage of low interest rates and a strong credit rating, the Central school system recently refinanced millions of dollars in debt b…

The Central School Board voted 5-1 to make the changes. Central School Board member Sharon Browning was absent.

Board member Will Easley cast the only "no" vote. He said he's for the new salary schedule, but is against doing the pay raise now. He said he worries about possibly having to dip into the district’s reserves in the future by going forward with the pay raise and the salary changes at the same time.

“When you do a lot at one time, and you don’t know what the state is going to do in the future, it can get you in trouble,” Easley said.

He said he’s been pushing for more than two years to revise the teacher salary schedule.

“It was too low on the bottom, and too high on the top end,” Easley said.

The moves make the suburban Baton Rouge school district much more competitive with its peers in the region, especially for starting teachers.

“Our starting pay was well below our regional average,” explained Central Superintendent Jason Fountain.

Central’s new starting teacher salary is $46,500 a year, an 11.8% increase from a year ago. That increase in starting pay has allowed Central to jump from eighth to fifth among the 12 districts in the Baton Rouge region. In the process, Central has leapfrogged Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

Only four local districts — Iberville, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana parishes and Zachary — pay their starting teachers more.

Starting salaries for local districts:

Iberville: $50,706

West Baton Rouge: $48,733

West Feliciana: $47,972

Zachary: $47,722

Central: $46,500

Ascension: $45,683

East Baton Rouge: $45,500

Livingston: $43,317

Pointe Coupee: $40,142

Baker: $39,003

St. Helena: $38,700

East Feliciana: $36,664

Iberville Parish is still tops in the area, paying $50,706 a year to its starting teachers. East Feliciana Parish remains at the bottom in the region, paying its starting teachers $36,664 a year.

Ascension Parish School Board passes budget with raises for teachers, staff DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish School System teachers and staff will be getting raises under the budget for the fiscal year beginning in July.

A total of 353 educators and 122 support workers in Central are receiving pay raises. In matching the state’s recent pay raise, Central is following the lead of Ascension Parish schools, which voted to do the same in June.

The pay increase and the new salary schedule will cost Central an estimated $735,000 more a year, Fountain said. That was made possible by an increase in state education funding this year as well as savings from the refinancing of sales tax bonds after a recent upgrade in the district’s bond rating. Central also plans to use the interest on its investments, Fountain said.

“We’re taking the new money our district has and trying to give it back to our employees,” he said.

Current teachers in Central who already have advanced degrees won’t be affected by the new salary schedule. And current teachers who successfully earn advanced degrees in the future will still be paid on the old schedule, Fountain said.

Nevertheless, new hires, specifically teachers hired after Jan. 1 of this year, will earn much less from their advanced degrees than current teachers do. The new scale slashes the benefits that used to accrue over time to such teachers.

The most dramatic example involves teachers with doctorate degrees and 30 years of classroom experience. Currently, they make $68,692 a year. That’s $8,306 more than their peers who have only a bachelor’s degree. Under the new schedule, teachers with doctorate degrees will earn just $1,000 more than teachers who have only bachelor’s degrees.

Fountain justified the lower pay for teachers with advanced degrees, saying they mirror how many other local districts pay for additional higher education. He also said teachers with bachelor’s degrees are the biggest part of the district’s teacher corps, perhaps two-thirds.