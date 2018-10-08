Ten candidates for five seats on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Monday offered a wide range of things they'd like to do if elected to improve schools, especially when it comes to the education of African-American males.

The candidate forum, held at McKinley Middle School, was organized by four groups, which have made a priority of improving the lot of African-American men: Moms of Black Boys United for Social Change, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, Our Schools… Our Excellence and Urban Congress on African-American Males in Baton Rouge.

The parish School Board has nine members, five white and four black. But all four black representatives are women.

Tramelle Howard, an educator who currently works for the nonprofit group City Year, said issues that affect African-American men would achieve higher priority if he and other African-American men were elected to the School Board.

“In order to address an issue, we need to have a seat at the table,” he said.

One key issue is the historically low graduation rates among men of his skin color, he said.

“It has not been something we’ve put as a priority,” Howard said. “We need to hold our leadership accountable and understand why our young black and African-American men are not graduating from high school.”

Dawn Collins, the incumbent board member representing District 4, disputed Howard’s suggestion that she can't adequately represent men.

“I think I know something because I am a mother of two African-American men and a grandmother of an African-American boy,” Collins said.

Candidates for Districts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 were present Monday, though only four of the incumbents for those five districts were there. District 3 incumbent Kenyetta Nelson-Smith was not present. Nor were the candidates in the sixth local School Board race on the Nov. 6 ballot — incumbent Jill Dyason and challenger Tammy Dabadie.

One point of contention during Monday’s forum was how much of the problems in East Baton Rouge Parish schools, home to 32 schools with letter grades of D and F, can be traced to the schools themselves or if other factors are to blame.

Tania Nyman, a parent activist challenging District 7 incumbent Mike Gaudet, has focused her campaign on an array of external factors that she said are making local control of schools difficult to impossible. These include the state’s accountability system, which she said is largely geared towards making certain schools look bad so they can be targets for privatization.

“What we really need is multiple measures (to judge schools),” Nyman said.

Gaudet suggested local schools have to get more efficient and figure out ways to meet the challenge set for them by the state.

“We can no longer hide behind we have no resources. We can no longer hide behind other issues,” Gaudet said, “Every child can learn. Every child deserves the resources.”

Collins echoed Nyman, saying the state's accountability system provides an incomplete picture of how schools are doing and mostly just exposes underlying problems of community poverty.

“Folks been poor a long time and it never stopped us from succeeding before,” she said.

District 2 incumbent Vereta Lee also suggested that the state accountability system was not accurately capturing the progress of schools in Baton Rouge and said the state is also manipulating the system to make them look worse.

“I think our schools are doing great and our children are doing great,” Lee said. “But every time they do better, the state moves the mark.”

Lee’s two challengers in District 2 immediately challenged that idea.

“One of the things I said when I’d do when I started to run for this office is I refuse to play the blame game,” said Dadrius Lanus, an educator running against Lee.

Joycelyn Hall, Lee’s other challenger and also an educator, said she accepts rising state standards.

“If they move the mark, we need to make sure the children meet that mark,” Hall said.

Hall suggested that the way schools are run, though, make it hard to meet that mark. She and Chrisdelyn “Kelly” Lyles, who is running against Collins in District 4, talked at length about how teachers are ignored when it comes time to make decisions about classrooms instruction.

“We’re not allowed the autonomy we need to have in our classrooms,” said Hall. “A lot of our principals aren’t given the autonomy as well.”

“Morale is low,” Lyles said. “Teachers don’t believe they are valued, not just because of the pay but because they are not at the table.”