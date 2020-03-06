Four Baton Rouge area students are finalists to win the state’s highest student honor, the Louisiana Student of the Year.
The Louisiana Department of Education named 21 regional finalists this week. These finalists will compete in Baton Rouge on March 31 and April. Three winners, representing elementary, middle and high school grades, will be announced the night of April 1.
Three of the four Baton Rouge area finalists attend schools in Baton Rouge. The fourth attends school in Denham Springs.
Here are the Baton Rouge area finalists:
- Piper Cangelosi, a fifth grader at LSU Lab School in Baton Rouge.
- Reese Kennedy, an eighth grader at Denham Springs Junior High School in Denham Springs.
- Madelyn Grace Wilson, an eighth grader at St. George Catholic School in Baton Rouge.
- Anna Claire Blanchard, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge.
Cangelosi and Kennedy won Region 4 student of the year competition for their grades. Region 4 consists of public schools in the Capitol region and Northshore parishes. Wilson and Blanchard won Region 6, which consists of private schools across the state. No Baton Rouge students this year won Region 7, a region the state created in 2017 just for charter schools across the state.
The annual Student of the Year competition starts at individual schools. School level winners go on to compete regionally and then statewide.
Students submitted lengthy portfolios of their accomplishments, completed writing samples and were interviewed by judges. Finalists will be judged by a state committee made up of K-12, higher education and community leaders.